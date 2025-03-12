Attention all Harlan Coben fans! We have something you’ve been looking for. Today, Netflix has revealed the trailer for its latest pairing with the critically-acclaimed novelist, teasing a dangerous game of cat and mouse between a journalist and a closeted criminal. Starring Soledad Villamil (The Secret in Their Eyes), the series marks a major milestone for the author as he rings in his very first Latin American adaptation, which will be based on his uber-popular novel, Caught. Set to arrive on the platform in just over one week on March 26, let’s dive into the adrenaline-pumping trailer that tosses Villamil’s Ema Garay into the scoop of her life.

A predator is on the loose in the trailer for Caught, which follows a criminal who takes his stalking of women from the internet into the streets of the Argentinian city of Barlioche. Located in the Patagonian region, the sprawling city might look like paradise thanks to its glacial lake and the surrounding Andes mountains, but don’t let its beauty fool you. Winding his way from one alleyway into the next, the dangerous groomer stalks his next victim, but little does he know that investigative journalist Ema Garay (Villamil) is hot on his trail. Throughout the trailer, we watch as she puts it all on the line to uncover the man’s true identity. But when it’s revealed that a beloved community member is the primary suspect, how will the public deal with the heavy blow? And — even more importantly — can justice truly be served?

In addition to Villamil, the series is also led by Juan Minujín (The Wrath of God) and Alberto Ammann (Cell 211), with Matías Recalt (Society of the Snow) appearing in a supporting role. Filling out the primary ensemble is a lineup that includes Fernán Mirás (Vinyl Days), Mike Amigorena (The Mind Behind the Power), Victoria Almeida (Joel), Carmela Rivero, Maite Aguilar (Alemania), and more.

What Else Do Harlan Coben and Netflix Have In the Works?

In addition to the impending arrival of Caught, the streamer and author have plenty of other titles, both already out and on the way for fans to sink their teeth into. Just last week, it was announced that Avatar franchise star Sam Worthington would be leading the cast of the limited series adaptation of I Will Find You, while Missing You took audiences on a pulse-pounding journey earlier this year. With this first look at Caught, it’s clear that there’s plenty of steam left in the engine for both Coben and Netflix to chug along with.

Check out the trailer above and stream the series when it arrives on March 26.