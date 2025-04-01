Harlan Coben’s next adaptation has found more stars to join its ever-expanding cast list, which is led by the previously announced Sam Worthington. Titled I Will Find You, also another Netflix project, its latest additions include Britt Lower (Severance), Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Erin Richards (The Crown) and Logan Browning (Dear White People), as announced by the streamer on social media. While the series is still a work in progress with no arrival date set yet, it has been confirmed that there’ll be eight episodes, all adapted by Robert Hull (Quantum Leap) from Coben’s novel of the same name.

“Britt Lower hive please rise,” Netflix penned on X. "Britt plus Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, and Erin Richards join Sam Worthington in I WILL FIND YOU — a prison break thriller series from Harlan Coben about an innocent father [David Burroughs portrayed by Worthington] who while serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive.” In addition to adapting the series, Hull serves as showrunner and co-creator with Coben. The author will also serve as executive producer through his company, Final Twist Productions, alongside Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, and John Weber.

What Roles Will The New ‘I Will Find You’ Stars Play?