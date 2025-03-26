Harlan Coben’s next adaptation with an Avatar star just got a major filming update. It was announced earlier this month that Sam Worthington would lead Harlan Coben’s next project, but details about the rest of the cast are being kept under wraps. Worthington is best known for playing Jake Sully in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, a role which he will reprise later this year in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Worthington is also known for starring as Marcus Wright in Terminator Salvation and for playing Perseus in Clash of the Titans. During a recent interview with Variety to talk about his projects past and present, Coben provided a thrilling update on the series, revealing that it plans to begin filming much sooner than we thought:

“Production is also about to start in two to three weeks on the feature 'I Will Find You' with Sam Worthington for Netflix U.S."

We’re only a few months into the year, and there have already been two Harlan Coben adaptations to premiere on Netflix. The first was Missing You, the mystery thriller starring Rosalind Eleazar and Ashley Walters that follows a woman working to unravel the mystery behind her father’s death in the wake of her estranged fiancé returning to her life. Coben then released Just One Look, another crime thriller/mystery series starring Maria Debska and Marta Malikowska. The show follows a woman who realizes her husband has been kidnapped and her kids are being threatened, but the truth behind the crime leads back to dark secrets in her past. Coben has also released other projects recently, such as Fool Me Once (Michelle Keegan) and Harlan Coben’s Shelter (Jaden Michael), the former of which is streaming on Netflix and the latter on Prime Video.

What Else Has Sam Worthington Been in Lately?