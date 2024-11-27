Harlan Coben is an impressively prolific mystery writer, with the US-born author putting pen to paper on 35 novels, which have since been translated into 46 different languages. Of course, with such success comes the inevitable television adaptations, with a big-money deal with Netflix making them the large owner of Coben's best stories. Until now, almost all of these adaptations with Netflix have been set in the UK, with several British actors returning time and again to the tense, secret-filled worlds Coben creates. Alas, finally, for fans of Coben in his home country, Netflix have confirmed that the next adaptation of Coben's work, the 2023 story I Will Find You, will take place in the US. Another Coben adaptation with Prime Video did take place in New Jersey, with this the first US-based series made with Netflix.

Set to be adapted by Robert Hull, I Will Find You is yet another twist-filled journey through deception and betrayal ready to keep audiences breathless, much like other Coben-Netflix adaptations such as The Stranger and Fool Me Once. An official synopsis from the source novel reads:

"David plans a harrowing escape from prison, determined to do what seems impossible - save his son, clear his own name, and discover the real story of what happened that devastating night. 'Harlan at his absolute best!"

What is Harlan Coben's Next Netflix Adaptation?

On New Year's Day 2024, the release of Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan and Coben-favorite Richard Armitage proved enormously successful, flying to the top of the streaming charts and keeping the entire world on the edge of their seats. Spotting the desperate yearning of millions for a twisting mystery to pull them from the early January blues, Netflix have set New Year's Day as the release date for their next Coben adaptation, Missing You. Set to feature a stellar cast including Rosalind Eleazer, Jessica Plummer, Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Mary Malone, Lisa Faulkner, James Nesbitt, and, of course, the ever-faithful Armitage, Missing You is set to explore yet another winding tale after a woman spots her missing fiancé on a dating app. A synopsis from the novel reads:

"It’s a profile, like all the others on the online dating site. But as NYPD Detective Kat Donovan focuses on the accompanying picture, she feels her whole world explode, as emotions she’s ignored for decades come crashing down on her. Staring back at her is her ex-fiancé Jeff, the man who shattered her heart 18 years ago."

Harlan Coben's next Netflix adaptation will be set in the US for the very first time. You can catch Fool Me Once on Netflix now.

