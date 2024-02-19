This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Exciting new show Lazarus from Harlan Coben begins production in Manchester.

Laz, a troubled psychologist, delves into chilling cold case murders in hometown.

New images show Sam Claflin on set. The series does not yet have a release date.

Shortly after news that Prime Video would be moving forward with the new show Lazarus from mystery writer Harlan Coben, production is now getting underway in Manchester. The psychological thriller miniseries will center on Laz, a troubled forensic psychologist who, upon returning to his hometown after his father commits suicide, begins having experiences that are both perturbing and inexplicable and eventually gets sucked down a rabbit hole of mysterious cold case murders. While it will be some time before viewers get to explore the haunting new story on-screen, a few images from the set give a glimpse of Sam Claflin in character as Laz.

Claflin is best known for his role in The Hunger Games trilogy as the charming and eminently likable Finnick Odair, but he takes on a more steely expression in the first look at his Lazarus role. Donning a brown coat and green shirt, he seems to be sternly questioning a teenager in one image as he tries to get to the bottom of the mysteries surrounding him. Another shot shows him with a pensive look, appearing to ponder the information he has so far. Laz will have a lot to process in Coben's latest as he tries to get to the bottom of the cold cases and, hopefully, find evidence of what really happened to his sister, who was murdered decades ago, and his father.

See the new images at Digital Spy.