Netflix's latest Harlan Coben adaptation, Missing You, has debuted to rave reviews. Setting the stage for the series was an eerie trailer, scored to a haunting cover of Everything but the Girl's 1994 pop hit "Missing," by musical duo Dream A Lot. Dream A Lot, composed of composer/producer Gus Crawford Collins and singer/songwriter Kim Hayden, recently spoke with Collider about their work on the series. The duo was effusive about working on the new series' trailer, having previously backed the trailer for Coben's Fool Me Once with their rendition of Christina Aguilera's "Fighter":

"Working on the music for a Harlan Coben trailer is as thrilling as watching the show. Having been so thrilled to have created the trailer music for 'Fool Me Once,' we knew this was going to be an incredibly exciting journey with the mere mention of the name Harlan Coben."

The thrilling nature of Coben's books provided plenty of inspiration for the duo. They also detailed the creation of the video they made to accompany their version of "Missing":

"Being part of the franchise is such an honour for us, creating the music is a lot of fun. We always approach the song with the dark thriller elements at the forefront, using this as our foundations. We then weave the emotional and heartfelt moments throughout, playing off what Harlan Coben does so brilliantly well! We like to keep the dynamic of the music constantly leading up to the epic hard-hitting action moments. Netflix are simply geniuses at linking a trailer to an emotional state of mind and never miss when it comes to song choice, having worked with the wonderful team on this production along with 'Fool Me Once' and 'Obsession,' we felt this time round it was time we needed to push harder on delivering the connection for the audience between us as artists and the song for the trailer, in tandem with the release! We thought of no better way than to create a music video for the release of 'Missing You'. Building the team and getting out on location with top videographer Ronan Harding Downes was such a creative experience and a ton of fun. Excitingly, we were thrilled to have top editor Autumn Rae Moore cut the video. Having worked with Autumn on the trailer for 'Fool Me Once' and 'Obsession' we knew there was only one person for the job!

What Is 'Missing You' About?