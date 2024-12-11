Star of hits like Inside No. 9, Benidorm, and The League of Gentlemen, Steve Pemberton's CV reads like a "best of" list of modern British comedy. However, the funny man is not averse to a darker turn, something fans can expect when he stars alongside the likes of Richard Armitage and Rosalind Eleazer in Netflix's next Harlan Coben adaptation, Missing You. Also starring the likes of Jessica Plummer, Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, Mary Malone, Lisa Faulkner, and James Nesbitt, Missing You looks to follow on from the success of the last Netflix-Coben team up Fool Me Once with yet another twisting mystery based on one of the prolific author's best-loved books. In an interview with Netflix, Pemberton spoke about the darker side of his character Titus Monroe, a dog breeder whose passion might get out of control. After labeling his character "very passionate," Pemberton said:

"We see that he is very meticulous in getting his precious dogs into good homes. He will go to any lengths to make sure the prospective purchasers and owners of these dogs are up to his standards. He cares very much more about the dogs than he does about the people. However, the dog-breeding farm that he owns has an underlying more sinister purpose, and it’s very dark and brutal what he is doing. Titus is ice-cold with people; that was nice to underplay. I didn’t want to play anything cartoonish or comic, especially given my background. I hope I fit into the story nicely and people are chilled by him."

Pemberton's Previous Roles Have a Strange Link to 'Missing You'

From the heights of 21st-century British comedy to gritty dramas like the award-winning Happy Valley and fleeting appearances in major franchises such as Doctor Who, Pemberton is an actor with plenty of experience. Because of this experience, as with many others like him, taking on a new role often requires harking to the past to find inspiration from previous performances. Given the wide and often enigmatic array of characters Pemberton has had the privilege to play, a strange dog breeder in a murder mystery will prove no problem, especially when the character already has several links to Pemberton's previous experience. Speaking in the aforementioned interview, Pemberton said:

"When I first read the script, Titus wasn’t an upscale dog breeder at all. He was just a guy who had probably suffered a bit in life and decided to get his own back. Harlan thought it would be a fun twist on the character if he had this other passion. I was a breeder of toads in The League of Gentlemen and a breeder of rabbits in Midsomer Murders, so I’m very happy to add dogs to my TV menagerie."

Steve Pemberton has given an update on his role in the upcoming Harlan Coben Netflix adaptation, Missing You, set to debut on the streamer on New Year's Day.