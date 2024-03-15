The Big Picture Exciting news: Richard Armitage is teaming up with Harlan Coben for the fourth time in new Netflix project.

Also joining the cast is Lenny Henry from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Missing You is based on Coben's 2014 novel and promises to be another thrilling collaboration.

The fourth time’s the charm as Harlan Coben has revealed that Richard Armitage will be joining the cast of his latest project with Netflix. This marks the fourth go-around for the writer and actor who have previously paired up on other titles to come from the streamer including Fool Me Once and Stay Close. The news also includes the addition of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Lenny Henry for the project titled Missing You, an adaptation of the 2014 novel penned by Coben.

Henry and Armitage are just the latest two notable names to be tied with the book’s series adaptation, with Slow Horses featured actress, Rosalind Eleazar, leading the story along with other names including Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Samantha Spiro (Sex Education), Mary Malone (Doctor Who), Paul Kaye (Sexy Beast), and Lisa Faulkner (Unforgotten). The series is the next collaboration to come from Coben and Victoria Asare-Archer, who will be in charge of adapting the novel for an on-screen audience. In the past, the pair have joined forces for two episodes of 2021’s Stay Close.

In Missing You, Eleazar stars as Detective Kat Donovan, a woman who’s taken by surprise when her fiancé pops up on a dating app. Sure, this would be enough to get the blood boiling and heart pumping for anyone but the twist is that her beloved went missing 11 years ago, deepening the story of hurt, betrayal, and intrigue. The logline furthers the plot, adding, “Josh’s reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.” Henry will appear in the drama as Clint Donovan, with Armitage taking on the character Ellis Stagger.

Harlen Coben and Richard Armitage’s Professional Bromance

With his casting in Missing You, it’s abundantly clear that Armitage is not only one of Coben’s favorite actors to work with but is also someone he considers a friend off set. The duo has previously worked together on The Stranger, Stay Close, and Fool Me Once, with Armitage cast in a leading role in each of the productions. We know that Coben has more than just one iron in the fire, but as of right now, it doesn’t sound like Armitage will be seen in the Sam Claflin and Bill Nighy-led thriller Lazarus, but a cameo is always possible.

Missing You has yet to set a release date on the streamer but, judging by the multitude of hits Coben has made happen for Netflix in the past, audiences are in for another treat in this tale of murder and deception.