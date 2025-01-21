This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Harlan Coben is an American author primarily known for his collection of mystery and thriller novels. With over 33 books under his belt, the New York Times bestselling author’s work has traversed beyond the bookshelves, with a total of 9 of his novels having received the television adaptation treatment, with the latest being the Rosalind Eleazar-led Missing You. From one successful adaptation to another, Netflix is bringing yet another of Coben's work to the small screen, with his 2019 novel Run Away as the streamer's next project. Now, Netflix has already rounded out the cast for the upcoming series, including stars from The Missing, Gavin and Stacey, and Our Flag Means Death, among others.

According to Variety, Netflix has enlisted James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, and Minnie Driver for the Run Away adaptation, with Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder), Lucian Msamati (Conclave), Jon Pointing (Sweetpea), Ellie de Lange (The Serpent), and Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders) also on board to star in the series. Rounding out the cast are Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Annette Badland, Ingrid Oliver, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Finty Williams, Joe McGann, and Amy Gledhill.

A number of series adaptations based on Coben’s work have been a success for Netflix, especially Fool Me Once, which managed to climb onto the streaming service’s Top 10 charts. There are still plenty of books written by Coben that have yet to be adapted, but nine of his works have already been adapted by Netflix. This includes The Stranger, Hold Tight, Stay Close, Gone for Good, The Innocent, The Woods, and Safe. At this point, it is clear that Coben is the streamer’s frequent collaborator, and they seem to have no plans of stopping any time soon. Next up is Run Away, which boasts quite an ensemble cast, shaping up to be Netflix’s next hit.