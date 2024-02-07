This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Mystery writer Harlan Coben has a new series in the works - and this time, it won't be at his usual streaming stomping grounds at Netflix. Amazon Prime Video has ordered a new series, Lazarus, from Coben and screenwriter Danny Brockelhurst. Variety reports that Sam Clafin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach are set to star in the psychological thriller miniseries. The series will center around a man who returns to his hometown following his father's suicide; after a series of disturbing incidents, he starts to dig into a string of unsolved murders, which may be connected to both his father's death and his sister's decades-ago murder. Clafin will play the central character, Laz, while Nighy plays his father, Dr. Lazarus; Roach will play Laz's living sister, Jenna.

Coben highlighted the series' cast in a statement, asking, "Do I have to say more than the names Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, and Alexandra Roach to express my excitement about this limited series? Lazarus is a story of loss, redemption — and the eternal bond between a parent and a child, even after death." Clafin is no stranger to Amazon; he was part of the cast of the miniseries Daisy Jones and the Six, which premiered on the streamer last year. He is next set to star in a TV adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo for director Bille August. Veteran British actor Nighy was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his lead performance in 2022's Living, and starred in the action comedy Role Play for Amazon: he can next be seen in the horror prequel The First Omen. Welsh actor Roach appeared as a young Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, and has starred in the British TV series Utopia, Bodies, and Nightsleeper.