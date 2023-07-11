Many mysteries are afoot in the trailer for Prime Video's young adult novel adaptation Shelter. Based on the book by Harlan Coben, the series follows Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael), the teenage nephew of the author's most famous character Myron Bolitar who faces a case of his own revolving around the death of his father and the disappearances in his new home of Kasselton, New Jersey. Together with a pair of newfound friends, he looks to finally reach the truth regarding the town and the connection with his late father, but the truth doesn't come without a bit of danger.

The trailer wastes no time building a thrilling mystery as Mickey reveals to his friends that an old woman, known locally as Bat Lady (Tovah Feldshuh) claimed Mickey's father was still alive despite Mickey having seen him die in a car crash. That's the whole reason he's in Kasselton where he meets Ashley (Samantha Bugliaro), a classmate whom he instantly hits it off with. When she suddenly stops showing up to class, he quickly becomes obsessed with finding out what happened to her even if the people around him like his Aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer) tell him to leave it alone. Luckily, his closest friends, Arthur “Spoon” Spindell (Adrian Greemsmith) and Ema Winslow (Abby Corrigan) are willing to help in their own ways, both to comfort Mickey as he still processes the loss of his dad and to uncover the complex mystery within their small-town community. Their efforts only beg more questions as connections between Ashley's disappearance and Mickey's dad crop up and the risks become greater for all involved.

Prime Video's Shelter adaptation will see the author himself Coben paired with 13 Reasons Why producer Allen MacDonald as showrunners and executive producers alongside Edward Ornelas and Erik Barmack. Coben's daughter, Charlotte Coben, is producing the series. Rounding out the main cast are Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell, and Brian Altemus as Troy.

Harlan Coben Is a Favorite Target for Adaptations

Coben's work has, understandably, been a frequent choice to bring to screens everywhere. Beyond our love for mysteries of any kind, his books have earned quite the following over the years, making Coben the first author ever to win the holy trinity of mystery and detective fiction honors - the Edgar, Shamus, and Anthony Awards. There's no shortage of adaptations of these novels now, including seven titles that are available to watch right now on Netflix and more on the way in the near future.

The first three episodes of Shelter will bring another Coben mystery to the screen with three episodes on August 18 exclusively on Prime Video followed by new episodes every week. Check out the trailer above.