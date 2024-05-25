The Big Picture Harlan Coben's Shelter is a YA mystery series following Mickey, who investigates a classmate's disappearance.

The series differs from other Coben adaptations with its focus on high school characters who are involved in intricate murder mysteries.

Unique elements such as historical references and character dynamics make Shelter stand out from other thrillers.

If there is one thing fans of mind-bending thrillers have learned about Harlan Coben adaptations, it is that they are anything but predictable. Through unprecedented plot twists and various mysteries that come together in the final episode, viewers are left at the edge of their seats and coming up with theories until the very end of the author's onscreen projects. Although most of Coben's adaptations have proved to be massive Netflix hits, some examples being Fool Me Once and Safe, it might come as a surprise that one of the author's most enticing narratives is not streaming on the platform. Before the best-selling novelist partnered with Prime Video for an upcoming drama entitled Lazarus (which will star Daisy Jones & The Six alum Sam Clafflin), he teamed up with the streamer to bring another beloved novel to life.

Harlan Coben's Shelter is an action drama-thriller based on the book series by Coben and follows a young man named Mickey Bolitar, who is acclimating to a new life in New Jersey after his father passes away. Mickey's world gets more complicated when a new student suddenly disappears, but with two new friends at his side, they'll delve deep into a web of lies and conspiracy that goes back decades.

What Is 'Harlan Coben's Shelter' About?

Harlan Coben's Shelter (based on the author's trilogy of the same name) follows Mickey (Jaden Michael), a teenager who loses his dad to a car accident and moves in with his aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer). Still mourning, the protagonist must adapt to a new school and make friends, which he does right off the bat. After talking to another new student called Ashley (Samantha Bugliaro), Mickey feels instantly drawn to her smile and personality. Yet, in the following days, the girl is nowhere to be found. Suspicious about her sudden disappearance, Mickey decides to investigate her whereabouts alongside other peers, only to find out that Ashley going MIA and his father’s accident are linked. Like other Coben adaptations, this one has multiple mysteries happening at once, the first being where Ashley is and the second being whether Mickey’s dad is, in fact, dead.

Different From Most Harlan Coben Shows, This One Is Centered on Teenagers

There is a notable difference between this series and other thriller shows based on the famous author's writing, which is the emphasis on YA characters. Most Netflix productions inspired by Coben's work are centered on adults who are plagued by a mystery that is tied to their past or to the people they love the most. Here, Mickey tries to carry on with his life without a father and with a mother who is still unwell after the accident. Out of necessity, he becomes close with Spoon (Adrian Greensmith) and Ema (Abigale Corrigan) when Ashley disappears and the protagonist is only able to track the girl down with the help of his newfound colleagues.

Having high school as the backdrop to this thriller makes it even more engaging because there is more to the trio's dynamic than the investigation at hand. Ema, a goth who is secretly the daughter of a musical theater star, is not only trying to build her own identity apart from her mother but is also in search of friends who will like her for who she really is. When she meets Mickey and Spoon, she is reluctant about telling them the truth about her wealthy upbringing, but is then able to let her guard down because they gain her trust. The safety each character feels through confiding in each other and protecting each other from the dangerous turns that their mission leads them into is able to make them relatable to the audience at greater length. The initially mismatched group ends up becoming closer than ever, as they undergo individual coming-of-age experiences while looking for Ashley and trying to understand what happened to Mickey's father. The show also incorporates social media, sexuality, and the pressures of popularity in a way that benefits the teens' character development onscreen.

The Murder Mystery in the Prime Video Series Is More Intricate

Aside from the fact that the show is centered on a demographic that is often overlooked in Coben's novels-turned-series, the stakes are higher than ever in Shelter's murder mystery. At the beginning of the Prime Video series, Mickey and his friends are learning about Lizzy Sobek, a woman who saved the lives of multiple children during the Holocaust. Later on, the World War II reference becomes connected to the work of organizations that protect victims of child trafficking (with Mickey's dad being involved in this line of work prior to the accident). The choice to connect the mystery at the center of the story with history and real-life struggles (including heavy topics like abuse and police brutality) is something that hasn't been explored in depth on other Coben shows and allows for this one to stand out.

Despite the thriller not getting renewed for another season, viewers aren't left frustrated because the show does tie up its loose ends. As Mickey, Spoon, and Ema are able to get to the bottom of Ashley's disappearance and its connection to the protagonist's father, the resolution is marked with multiple mind-blowing revelations. From Bat Lady's (Tovah Feldshuh) real identity and fate to the reasoning behind the car crash, a lot happens in the series' final moments, proving its ability to catch people by surprise.

Harlan Coben's Shelter might've been off the radar given that it isn't on Netflix like many of the author's well-known projects, but that doesn't mean that the Prime Video thriller isn't worth viewers' time and appreciation. By honing in on the teenage experience and connecting a murder mystery to the present, the series is even more unique and attention-grabbing than the popular Netflix shows based on the author's novels.

Harlan Coben's Shelter is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

