In the penultimate episode of Harlan Coben’s Shelter, with Mickey (Jaden Michael) out of commission due to his failed attempt to save Ashley (Samantha Bugliaro), Spoon (Adrian Greensmith), Ema (Abigale Corrigan), and Rachel (Sage Linder) take on the task and enter the lion’s den. They are almost immediately separated, with Spoon being caught and taken away from the club to be killed with stowaway Candy (Sophia Adler). Once they arrive, Candy manages to help save Spoon, but loses her life in the process, dying in Spoon’s arms. Meanwhile, at the club, Ema and Rachel manage to release and save Ashley, though things almost fall apart (and Ema is almost killed) before Mickey shows up to save the day, hitting trafficker Kylie (Aubin Wise) with a van in the middle of the commotion. Elsewhere, Chief Taylor (Lee Aaron Rosen) tells Troy (Brian Altemus) that his mother, Hannah (Missi Pyle), has asked for a divorce, stating that everything has changed since Shira (Constance Zimmer) returned to town. Angry, Troy drives over to Shira’s house and peeks through the window, seeing his mother and Shira in an intimate moment that confirms one of his parents is cheating with Shira — just not the parent he expected.

Luther Finally Attacks Mickey in the Penultimate Episode of ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’

In the end, with their mission a success, a few unnamed Abeona members take Ashley away to begin her new life after she and Mickey share a tearful goodbye filled with hopes for seeing each other again one day. However, a conversation with Octoface (Manuel Uriza) — who is actually a good guy and a friend of his father, Brad (Kristoffer Polaha) — shakes up Mickey’s world once more. He gives Mickey a letter his father had written before his death, which Mickey reads after Ema drops him off at home. As the letter is read via voiceover, Mickey angrily runs to confront Bat Lady (Tovah Feldshuh) upstairs in her home, in a room covered in photos of children they’ve saved over the decades, throwing around accusations that she killed him because Brad wanted to leave Abeona to raise Mickey. Bat Lady denies the allegations but tells Mickey that his father’s killer, Luther (Luke Marinkovich), was rescued by his father. When Mickey asks to hear the story, Luther appears behind Bat Lady and stabs her in the gut, trapping them in the room as a fire engulfs the house. Before the episode cuts to black, we see a picture of Spoon burning on the wall of rescued children, the first of the season’s many cliffhangers.

With the door handle stuck and too hot to mess with, Mickey grabs a blanket and positions a weak, bleeding Bat Lady on his shoulders before he kicks the door and starts to make his way through the house. He manages to get down to the first floor before a piece of wood falls from above, separating him and Bat Lady with no way to get to her. Forced to make a tough choice, and smoke inhalation taking a toll on him, Mickey is forced to escape and leave her behind. At the school in their lair, Mickey tells his friends, including Rachel what happened and how Bat Lady died without telling him the story about his father and Luther, dragging out the mystery. Then, Rachel receives a text from Hannah, who is freaking out and asking where Troy is. With no leads on Luther and no word on whether any bodies were pulled from Bat Lady’s house, they all reluctantly agree to go home.

Troy and Whitney Have a Joint Meltdown in the 'Harlan Coben's Shelter' Finale

Next, Rachel shows up at a party searching for Troy. Whitney (Alexa Mareka), who is clearly drunk, begins asking Rachel if Ema hates her because Whitney spilled Ema’s secret about her mom being Angelica Wyatt (Stephanie March) to her twin Buck (Antonio Cipriano), who then proceeded to tell the entire school, over Buck’s threat to expose she bought social media followers. When Whitney asks Rachel to talk to Ema for her, Rachel tells her she’s not getting involved before going to find Troy. Whitney then confesses she’s in love with Ema, but Rachel is stunned that Whitney would treat Ema like that and tells her to leave Ema alone because Ema’s way too good for her. (Side note: They're definitely building up a romance between Ema and Rachel, right?)

When Rachel does find Troy, he’s sloppily drunk and being a complete d-bag. Rachel pleads with Troy to tell her what’s wrong, as he hates drinking and this is uncharacteristically bad even for him, but he makes an inappropriate pass at her and she storms off. He calls out and asks if she’s going to break up with him, to which she responds that they’ll discuss it tomorrow when he’s sober. But, in his current state, Troy makes the rash decision to break up with her, so Rachel leaves the party. Then, Whitney and Troy, both drunk and reeling from their bad decisions, sleep together.

Luther's Story Is Only Beginning and Whitney Makes a Statement

The next morning, it occurs to Mickey that Bat Lady could’ve survived because of the tunnels underneath the property. So, he calls his friends and they meet there to investigate. Worried that Luther might be down there, Rachel gives them each a flashlight that is also a taser before they descend into the tunnels. They see a trail of blood, leading them to believe that Bat Lady escaped, before finding an old projector and dozens of film canisters and VHS tapes. After messing with the film, they watch what the last person to use the projector was watching, which begins with what we saw at the start of the series premiere: A group of kids underground, including a young Luther with a wound on his cheek caused by a teenage boy (off-screen) during their rescue. Bat Lady pleads for Luther to realize that he, his brother, and the other children are all safe now. Then, sirens blare and the teenage boy corrals the kids into a soundproof shelter; when he turns to face the camera, Mickey recognizes his father as the boy who hurt Luther.

At school, the teens are recovering from everything that has happened and preparing to pretend everything is normal when Rachel begins getting notifications about something Whitney posted on uDOu. Ema plays it for the group, and it’s a public apology and confession about buying followers, hurting Ema, and hooking up with Troy. Ema doesn’t have much of a reaction, but learning this happened makes Rachel certain her “kind of” breakup with Troy was the right call and they’re over. Mickey then gets a text and leaves his friends to step out into the parking lot, while Troy and Buck’s friendship is complicated by Troy’s mistake, promising drama to come as they have an important basketball game. Later, on their way to the gym to watch the game, Ema and Spoon have a heartfelt conversation about Candy and what Spoon went through. He confesses to his complicated feelings over Candy’s life being over and nothing changing, having nobody to tell, and the guilt over leaving Candy’s body. But, he also expresses his relief over having survived, which makes the guilt heavier.

Troy’s Head Isn’t in the Game and There Are Doubts About Abeona

It’s finally time for the big game against Kasselton’s rival, and the team isn’t doing so well without Mickey. Troy and Buck are fighting, and Troy is distracted by what’s going on with his family and his breakup with Rachel. That said, it opens the door for some amazing and funny commentary from Spoon. After a beautiful performance from Rachel and the cheerleaders (other shows should take notes, truly), Troy runs out of the game when he sees his mom looking at Shira. Outside, Hannah follows Troy out and he confronts her over her affair with Shira. Before she can address it, Chief Taylor follows them out looking for an explanation. Troy rushes back inside, while Hannah finally begins to tell her husband the truth.

After the game, Spoon, Ema, and Rachel discuss their newfound friendship and Rachel’s incredible, life-changing dance, and then Shira invites them over cake later that evening. But, when Ema mentions getting her butterfly tattoo removed, the beginning of a major conflict arises. Rachel is all-in with Abeona, thrilled to have the chance to save kids like Ashley and Dylan. Ema, on the other hand, is disgusted after watching that video with Luther and Brad, wanting to be done with it all. Likewise, Spoon is shaken by Candy’s loss and doesn’t want to be part of this life anymore. When he mentions Candy, the conversation is cut short. Then, Spoon goes to the tattoo artist to get Candy’s name tattooed into the heart he got earlier in the season.

Bat Lady’s Survival and the Truth About Luther

In the parking lot, Dylan (Hunter Emery) is waiting for Mickey. Dylan tells Mickey that she’s waiting, so he hops in the car and they leave, causing Mickey to miss the basketball game entirely. When Mickey meets Bat Lady at a secluded location, she continues the story of that night with Luther and Brad, picking up where the film stops. She recounts how Luther’s abuser was starting to turn his attention from Luther to Luther’s brother Ricky. Luther didn’t want to go, which is how Luther ended up with his wound. After Brad put the boys in the soundproof shelter — complete with food, water, and a toilet — Ricky had an asthma attack (as they didn’t know he had asthma and there was no inhaler). Given that the shelter was completely soundproof, Brad had no idea what was happening. By the time the police left, Ricky was dead. After that, they welded the shelter doors shut and found other places to keep the children. This was the beginning of Luther’s mission for revenge against Brad, which he enacted once Brad returned to the States, as he wanted Brad to suffer exactly how Ricky did.

When Mickey asks why Bat Lady told him that Brad was still alive, she talks about how she hears Brad’s voice all the time. Out of everyone she’s lost in her life, which has been a great deal of people, he’s the only one who has revisited her from beyond the grave. Brad calls to her in the night; when Mickey showed up in her life, she believed it was fate, but she confirms Brad is really dead. Then, it’s time for Bat Lady to leave, but she warns Mickey that Luther isn’t done with them yet.

Back at home, having finally accepted his father’s death, Mickey breaks down with Shira before his friends show up for a fun, relaxing night of pizza, cake, and sodas. Later, while putting dishes in the sink, Mickey hears Shira singing through the pipes from the basement and something clicks about Bat Lady’s comments about hearing Brad’s voice and Luther’s revenge. Mickey runs out, his friends following, going to the tunnels, leaving Shira alone. Shira then receives a call from Hannah, who says Brad’s body has been exhumed and is at the morgue. Shira heads over immediately; when the coroner opens the casket, Shira is shocked, but we don’t see what’s in it. In the tunnels, Mickey tells his friends what he’s pieced together. He thinks his father is in the soundproof shelter, his voice carrying to Bat Lady through the pipes, left to die like Ricky was — the ultimate revenge. When they arrive, Spoon remarks that the welding on the door is new, so they slowly bust open the door. When they step inside, Brad walks out of the shadows, alive and (relatively) well. Then, the episode cuts to black.