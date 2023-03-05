Season 2 of Prime Video's Harlem has come gone, with all eight episodes of the season now available to watch on the streamer. As with Season 1, the batch of new episodes brought viewers through the lives of its core characters as they took on new and returning challenges. While we impatiently wait for Season 3 renewal news, Prime Video shared behind-the-scenes images for Season 2.

The photos primarily feature Harlem's main cast of Meagan Good (Camille), Grace Byers (Quinn), Jerrie Johnson (Tye), and Shoniqua Shandai (Angie) during various points of filming, with additional crew included. The images live up to the caption, "We love to live it up on camera AND off camera," as everyone is all smiles. Fans will recognize the group's trip to Puerto Rico, which came with its own rollercoaster of emotions. The BTS photos show off Tye's quest for adventure, Angie's rooftop mishap, and the group lounging on the beach. We see the tight-knit nature of the four with different looks at them as they band together to comfort Quinn when she needed it the most. Additionally, the photos offer a group shot of Angie's family, as well as a look at Whoopi Goldberg as Dr. Pruitt.

Season 2 once again offered a deeper look at Angie, Tye, Camille, and Quinn's lives, picking up some of the biggest threads from the end of Season 1. Starting with Camille, the new season saw her and Ian (Tyler Lepley) rekindle their relationship after they kissed the night before Ian's wedding – and his fiancée, Mira (Rana Roy), saw. Quinn sparked a new romance with Isabela (Juani Feliz), pushing her to explore her sexuality more. Quinn also struggled with her mental health as her career and love life put more pressure on her. Similarly, Tye also experienced pressure on all sides as she continued to battle for her company and assets, confronted her health, and faced relationship obstacles. Angie made big career moves and found love in unexpected places. Despite the challenges, the season also placed an emphasis on Black joy.

So... About That Season 2 Cliffhanger

The season ended with a handful of surprises for the group, including Michael (Luke Forbes) proposing to Angie, and Camille and Ian breaking up – this time for their differing stances on starting a family. However, the biggest shocker came in the final minutes where the group learns that one of them is pregnant. Who it is remains a mystery. Should Harlem get renewed for Season 3, it will be interesting to find out which woman is pregnant, especially considering some of their journeys earlier in the season. Notably, Camille had learned it's unlikely she'll be able to get pregnant, but is a miracle baby on the horizon? Meanwhile, Tye, who was firmly against having kids, became more open-minded about the idea throughout the season. Perhaps she'll be forced to think about it even more now. We'll just have to wait and see.

Harlem Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. Check out the BTS images below:

