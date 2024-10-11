Your love of romance novels may have started by sneaking your mom's Harlequin romance mass market paperbacks. If that story sounds familiar, you're in luck. We have exciting news straight from Harlequin. With the booming success of romance novels, it's been announced that Harlequin has partnered with Centinel Media to expand their universe. They'll do this through movie and television adaptations of a select number of Harlequin romance novels. Some of the books will be turned into standalone but interconnected movies, where others will be developed into television series, all for the small screen.

The release schedule will begin in 2025 and span three years. The aim is to "converge storylines, characters, and locations to create an engaging lineup of content across one universe that romance fans will be eager to return to after each new release," according to Harlequin's press release. In addition to knowing which ones we'll see adapted, Harlequin and Centinel Media exclusively spoke to Collider's Maggie Lovitt via email about the recent romance boom. "The romance category is thriving now, in part thanks to the rise of BookTok, and it’s inspiring to see new and long-time fans alike loudly and proudly celebrating the romance genre," said Brent Lewis, EVP & Publisher, Harlequin Brand Group. "Their passion inspired us to expand the platforms Harlequin tells stories on, including working with Centinel Media on movies as a way of extending the emotional rush experienced from reading our novels."

Which Harlequin Novels Will We See Come to Life?

Below is a list, per Harlequin, of the books fans can look forward to seeing on their screen beginning in 2025.

Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell by Taj McCoy

The Dachshund Wears Prada by USA TODAY bestselling author Stefanie London

Sweet on You by Carla de Guzman

Second-Guessing Fate by Claire Robyns

Ordinary Girl in a Tiara by Jessica Hart

The Montana Mavericks series

Craig Cegielski, Founder and CEO, Centinel Media, also suspects the romance boom has to do with the fact that "the world feels increasingly unpredictable, romantic comedies are enjoying a cinematic resurgence by delivering on the timeless promise that love always wins." He explains:

"Our adaptations of beloved Harlequin novels continue the legacy of amplifying diverse voices and perspectives, making these stories more inclusive and reflective of today’s audiences. By embracing escapism and blending new creative elements to deepen fan engagement, we’re pushing the genre forward, keeping rom-coms innovative and more relevant than ever."

There are not currently any planned airdates or casting announcements except that the projects can expect to begin airing sometime in 2025 and beyond. Stay with Collider for the latest on these projects.