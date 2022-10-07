Bust out the champagne and lobster, HBO Max has announced that Harley Quinn will be receiving a very sweet and romantic Valentine’s Day special. Hitting the platform on a yet-to-be-revealed date in February 2023 (although we think it’s safe to say it’ll fall somewhere around the middle of the month), the event will be titled, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.

As per HBO Max, love is in the air in the bonus installment as Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), aka Harlivy, ring in the Hallmark holiday as their first time as a couple. Audiences will also get to see how the rest of Harley’s ragtag gang spends their time on the official day of love. Along with Bell and Cuoco, several of your favorite voices will be back along with some newbies with Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and more lending their vocal talents to the romance filled special.

The adult animated series just wrapped on its third season and was announced for a Season 4 despite all the hubbub surrounding the Warner Bros. Discovery merger that saw a slew of titles taken off the docket. The latest installment saw Harley and Ivy’s relationship grow despite some bumps in the road. Along with the rest of the gang - King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (J.B. Smoove) - the duo took on Gotham with the power of nature, proving a force to be reckoned with.

Along with starring, Cuoco will also executive produce the special alongside Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, and Sam Register. Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

With today’s announcement, it’s clear that not only is Harley Quinn surviving, but it’s thriving. With a slew of projects including the completed Batgirl film and animated pieces like Young Justice and Batman: Caped Crusader axed from the studio’s lineup of content, we’re beyond happy to see that the fans’ love for Harley Quinn (as well as the Warner Bros. Discovery powers that be) have allowed it to survive.

A wonderful example of joyous stories of queer love, we can’t wait to see the romance, passion, and of course hijinks play out in Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. The special is set to air sometime in February 2023. Check out an interview below with showrunners Halpern and Schumacker as they chat about their plans to never break Harlivy up.