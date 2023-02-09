Harley Quinn's Valentine’s Day Special, out today on HBO Max, was a wild ride thanks to the giant Bane! The series has given us the most unlikely version of the character from Batman’s rogue gallery. While the comic character is quite a menacing figure with high cerebral prowess, the HBO Max series gives us a loser, who’s not respected by the Legions of Doom—and he's come to be one of the most adorable characters on the show. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, voice actor James Adomian and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker talk about how the character came to be.

When it comes to Bane the first thing that comes to mind is his voice after Tom Hardy’s iconic The Dark Knight Rises performance and Adomain certainly drew from it. He said, "I mean, it's a pretty influential performance, and a lot of other people have made fun of it. So, I know I'm part of a long line, but it was really well done on this show where they make him into a sitcom loser—the put-upon, unwanted member of the group. He's a low-status Bane, which is very funny to me."

Schumacker gives much of the credit for reimagining the character to Adomian, "James is so good at everything," he said. Further, noting that he started from a Tom Hardy-ish place, “but then he added this amazing mashup of stupidity and genuine pathos. He's put a ton of thought into it, and he's an amazing improviser. Those things can create magic. James is a magician." This Bane has an almost naïve quality to him, he’s seen in the most pedestrian situations making small talk with other baddies in the break room, drinking coffee out of a tiny mug, and as seen recently falling in love and then desperately trying to impress his lover by ravaging Gotham.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Harley Quinn' Showrunner Believes Harley and Ivy Are More Interesting When They're Together

As Halpern explains, "I do remember thinking at one point, 'This is such a deviation from the comics canon.'" Adding:

"I started to doubt our characterization. Bane's canonical version is so hyper-intelligent that I kept saying, 'Okay at some point we have to reveal that this was all a ruse and Bane's a genius and he's playing 4-D chess,' but all the writers threw tomatoes at me, and they were right to do so. What James Adomian is able to do with his voice performances continues to be the key to the character's staying power. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

All seasons of Harley Quinn are available to stream on HBO Max. Here's everything we know about the Valentine's Day special, and you can check out the trailer down below: