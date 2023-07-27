Harley Quinn season 4 will premiere on July 26, welcoming audiences back into the chaotic and messed up world of the former Dr. Harleen Quinzel. Season 4 will see her officially joining the Bat Family and dealing with her new place as a hero, especially as Poison Ivy becomes more involved with her villainous side.

The show has received near-universal praise for its layered handling of Harley's storyline and her romantic arc with Ivy. Many Harley Quinn episodes have become popular in recent years, especially those focusing on Harley's psyche and relationship with Ivy. These episodes have high scores on IMDb, cementing them as the show's best efforts.

10 "A Fight Worth Fighting For" - Season 2, Episode 11

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Doctor Psycho's betrayal plays a major role in season 2, leading to the second-to-last episode, "A Fight Worth Fighting For." It follows Harley and Joker's unstable alliance to locate the Queen of Fables' storybook, where the Justice League is trapped.

"A Fight Worth Fighting For" features the return of Joker's memories after he lost them and spent six months leading a regular life as a husband and stepfather of two. The episode ends with Joker reconciling both sides of his new persona - the serial killer and the doting family man, encouraging Harley to find her love and finally closing the chapter on their long and toxic relationship.

9 "Something Borrowed, Something Green" - Season 2, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 8.6

"Something Borrowed, Something Green" is the season 2 finale of Harley Quinn. It centers on Ivy's upcoming wedding to Kite Man; while Commissioner Gordon plots to disrupt it, Harley attempts to warn an already skeptical Ivy.

The episode features a Tim Burton cameo, more of Gordon's unbelievably stupid schemes, and a memorable fight during Ivy's wedding to the tune of Clayface singing an aria. Most importantly, it ends with Harley and Ivy admitting their love for one another and riding off into the sunset... while chased by multiple police cars. The Harley-Ivy relationship has always been a high point of Harley Quinn, and "Something Borrowed, Something Green" finally brings them together with a loving and satisfying ending.

8 "The Final Joke" - Season 1, Episode 13

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Joker is basically the main antagonist throughout season 1 of Harley Quinn. He spends thirteen episodes trying to get back at her, leading to the finale, "The Final Joke," where he captures Batman, seemingly kills Ivy and captures Harley's crew, and tries to finally exorcise her presence out of his life for good.

"The Final Joke" is as much Joker's episode as Harley's. Their notoriously toxic and harmful relationship is on full display, with the show making several meta jokes about how twisted they are - together and apart. It also ends with Gotham City in flames and a seemingly cured Joker emerging from a bat of acid. "The Final Joke" is an incredible closing to Harley Quinn's first season and a strong hint that season 2 would be even better.

7 "Lovers' Quarrel" - Season 2, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Following her brief alliance with Joker, Harley must battle a mind-controlled Ivy in the season 2 episode "Lovers' Quarrel." After Darkseid promises to give him the world in return for Harley's head, Doctor Psycho controls Ivy and sends her to do his dirty work.

"Lovers' Quarrel" is hysterical, with Lake Belldoing a stellar imitation of Tony Hale's Doctor Psycho as the mind-controlled Ivy. The episode also features a memorable scene where Ivy's pheromones arouse the DC Trinity, prompting Batman and Wonder Woman to succumb to their mutual desire, while Superman foolishly attempts to flirt with Harley. "Lovers' Quarrel" is wild, goofy, and outlandish; in short, it's everything Harley Quinnis at its best.

6 "Thawing Hearts" - Season 2, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Mr. Freeze cemented his place as an A-list Batman villain with Batman: The Animated Series. Ever since, he has been a constant in Batman-related properties, with most shows revisiting the story from the now-iconic episode "Heart of Ice." Harley Quinn is no exception, with the season 2 episode "Thawing Hearts" as their messed-up version of Freeze's story.

Alfred Molinais inspired casting as Freeze, expertly blending gravitas with the show's disruptive comedy. "Thawing Hearts" is surprisingly tender and emotional, ending with Freeze giving his life to restore his frozen wife, Nora, back to life. It's among Harley Quinn's sweetest episodes and a pivotal moment for Harley's character development, as she realizes the importance of sacrifice and selflessness.

5 "Devil's Snare" - Season 1, Episode 12

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Joker and The Queen of Fables team up to destroy Gotham in the second-to-last episode of Harley Quinn season 1, "Devil's Snare." It features several major developments, including the Justice League becoming trapped in the Queen of Fables' storybook and Ivy seemingly dying after being impaled by a flagpole.

The incredible Wanda Sykes does a brilliant job as the Queen of Fables, perfectly matching Harley Quinn's outrageous comedy. "Devil's Snare" also has some beautiful animation and a memorable sequence of a giant rampaging Ivy, kaiju-style, making it even better.

4 "Finding Mr. Right" - Season 1, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Damian Wayne receives one of his adaptations in Harley Quinn. He debuts in "Finding Mr. Right," as Harley tries to graduate from sidekick to villain by going after Batman and Superman. However, she instead becomes saddled with the teenage Robin, voiced by an adorably childish Jacob Tremblay.

Harley's annoyance at fighting the teenage Robin is hilarious, especially as Damian arrives at each crime scene on an electric skateboard. Damian's childishness and lack of skills are one of the best running gags in Harley Quinn, especially compared to his infamously lethal, stoic, and unlikable comic book counterpart.

3 "All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues" - Season 2, Episode 6

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Harley's backstory as Dr. Harleen Quinzel gets showcased in the acclaimed season 2 episode "All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues." After Harley and Ivy meet the seemingly reformed Joker, they ponder whether people can truly change, leading to a flashback of Harleen's first day at Arkham Asylum.

Harleen's transformation into Harley is a major turning point for the character. Harley Quinn opts for a traditional adaptation of the story, featuring Joker's manipulation of Harleen without showing her actual fall from grace. The episode ends on a hopeful note, as Harley and Ivy realize Joker has really changed - for the time being, anyway. "All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues" is a stellar episode of Harley Quinn, adding layers to an already complex character without forgetting about the comedy.

2 "There's No Place To Go But Down" - Season 2, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.9

"There's No Place to Go But Down" features Two-Face putting Harley and Ivy on trial and threatening to send them to Bane's prison. Batgirl and Gordon work together to stop Two-Face, prompting her to reveal her real identity as Barbara Gordon.

Harley and Ivy's relationship is Harley Quinn's anchor, and "There's No Place to Go But Down" is a milestone for them. The episode features their first kiss and the official hint of a romantic future, although it takes a while to get to it. More importantly, it cemented Harley Quinn as a truly original and daring take on a classic DC character, abandoning all trace of subtext and turning the previously vague suggestions into a reality.

1 "Batman Begins Forever" - Season 3, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 9.1

By now, audiences have seen Bruce Wayne's origin story ad nauseam. However, Harley Quinn succeeds by creating a striking, memorable, and refreshing take on the events at Crime Alley in the season 3 episode, "Batman Begins Forever." The plot sees Harley going into Batman's subconscious, discovering his identity as Bruce Wayne and unpacking the trauma that led him to become the Caped Crusader.

"Batman Begins Forever" is a fascinating exploration of Bruce Wayne's psyche and an unsubtle dig at DC's constant rehashing of his tragedy. The episode also features several meta jokes about Batman's lore, including Harley's mocking of the Robin costume, describing it as a thong. "Batman Begins Forever" is Harley Quinn's crowning jewel, a brilliant and insightful episode that proves no other show is as clever or subversive.

