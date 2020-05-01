‘Harley Quinn’ Clip Uses Its Mary Sue Powers to Dunk on the ‘Snyder Cut’

It is a truth multi-versally acknowledged that 98% of comic book fandom is wonderful and lovely, and yet there also exists a very loud 2% that sucks so hard they almost ruin it for the rest of us. Usually it’s pretty easy to tell which sive of the divide you sit on, but if you’re ever unsure, DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series has created the perfect Litmus test — the show released a new clip from its upcoming episode “Batman’s Back Man”, and if literally anything over these 44 seconds makes you mad off and/or online, congrats! Now you know.

The clip features two dudes—one in a “Release the Snyder Cut” t-shirt, the other in a “The Last Jedi is not canon” t-shirt—discussing the Mary Sue powers gone rampant on Harley Quinn, a, quote, “fucking tsunami of virtue signaling.” As someone who makes a living by being Extremely Online in the pop culture corner of the internet, I cannot stress enough how deeply all of this tracks. I also say this as someone who did indeed watch all five seasons of Gotham, an achievement I remain equal parts intensely proud and ashamed of.

Check out the clip below. Harley Quinn is currently airing new episodes weekly over at DC Universe. For more on the animated series, here is our full review of season 2.