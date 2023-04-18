Though she's one of the most recognizable, marketable, and popular characters today, fans might be surprised to learn that Harley Quinn was never meant to be such a focal point in the DC universe. Dr. Harleen Quinzel has had many iterations over the years now, from her live-action appearances portrayed by the incomparable Margot Robbie in the DCEU, to her own bold and daring show on HBO Max where she's voiced by the bubbly Kaley Cuoco. And if that's not enough Harley for you, the character is going to get another silver screen appearance in Joker: Folie à Deux, where Lady Gaga will be the next in line to portray our favorite psychiatrist-turned-villain-turned-antihero. With such an abundance of Harley Quinn in DC media today, it's surprising to see just how far she's come from her much humbler beginnings that only planned for her to be a one-off side character.

Related: 'Harley Quinn' Delivers Drama Without Breaking Up Harley and Ivy

Harley Debuted in 'Batman: The Animated Series'

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

Unlike the vast majority of other prominent DC characters, Harley Quinn first appeared on television rather than in a comic book. In the September 1992 episode "Joker's Favor," Quinn made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series. Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, the two co-creators of the character, initially planned for her to be a one-shot character that only appears in this singular episode. Dini was looking to add color and variety to Joker's henchmen by adding a woman that had a more unique persona. Taking inspiration from Arleen Sorkin, one of Dini's personal friends and the first voice of Quinn, he formed the foundation of Harley's wisecracking and bubbly personality. Add in design elements inspired by harlequins and jesters, then you've got all the foundational elements of this popular character.

To this day, Batman: The Animated Series is considered one of the best iterations of Batman, making it the perfect TV show for a character to debut in. Audiences first got to see Harley as a loyal and fawning member of the Joker's (Mark Hamill) gang. Her iconic red-and-black diamond costume already made her stand out from an army of no-name goons and thugs. Throughout the episode, she was shown to support the Clown Prince of Crime like any loyal henchperson, whether it be by wheeling in a giant cake for the Joker to jump out of, or giving her puddin' a haircut in their lair.

The dynamic between Harley and the Joker was immediately seen as something special, but to keep the latter's sense of mystery, they initially held back from including Quinn in too many episodes. However, Dini and Timm would find themselves returning to the character in future episodes, establishing her toxic relationship with the Joker and giving her more opportunities to capture the hearts of audiences. She would become a recurring character in the DC Animated Universe, featuring in multiple different shows while also making the jump into comic books. Fans ever since have been hooked, and Harley has only grown in popularity and complexity in the years since.

How Can You Not Love Harley Quinn?

Image via Warner Bros.

What is it about this initially standalone character that made her so beloved by viewers? Harley definitely got some help from the popularity of the villain she was paired with, as the Joker continues to be one of the most iconic characters in all media. Quinn's combination of cheery energy with a capacity for extreme violence makes her the perfect partner-in-crime for Batman's greatest foe. Her jester outfit and predilection for clown-based mayhem are a perfect fit with Gotham's best and baddest rogues. If Batman has Robin, it seems only right for his nemesis to have a loyal and recognizable ally as well. The toxic dynamic between the Joker and Harley is so interesting to watch, making for countless new stories that fans would love.

Quinn's origin story is first revealed in a 1994 one-shot comic titled The Batman Adventures: Mad Love. This story introduces the world to Dr. Harleen Quinzel, the Arkham Asylum psychiatrist assigned to its most difficult patient. Quinzel falls in love with the Joker and, after an unhealthy amount of manipulation, helps the villain escape and becomes his greatest accomplice. The expanded background of Quinn helps make her even more popular with fans. By giving her an actual origin story, unlike the typically shrouded past of the Joker, Harley is able to add a human side to the clowns that couldn't have been achieved otherwise. Her toxic relationship with the Joker is one of the most notable storylines in comics; though it is always one-sided and clearly abusive towards the oft-manipulated harlequin. However, it isn't just these initial appearances that make Harley Quinn such a mainstay in DC. As her character evolves, she's developed even more depth and complexity to make her one of the most intriguing characters in all of comic books.

Though her toxic relationship with the Joker is often a fallback for many writers, her character continues to evolve and in turn doesn't have to rely on the toxic relationship to be interesting. As her popularity rose, Harley Quinn also came to stand alone as a unique and dynamic character that is not constrained to her original situation. Given the Joker's lack of genuine love for Harley, their relationship is heavily one-sided as he often abandons her for his own sake. Over time, Quinn has been featured in more stories without her original counterpart and developed a unique identity separate from her ex, regardless of whether her costume still takes inspiration from him. She works with other notable female characters as a member of the Gotham City Sirens alongside Catwoman and Poison Ivy. She's even become a notable member of The Suicide Squad, in all of its many iterations. Quinn left behind the constraints of being the Joker's henchperson to become one of DC's most dynamic characters, featuring the versatility to play a role anywhere from villain to anti-hero, and even becoming just a straight-up hero.

How Harley Quinn Has Grown in Importance

Image via HBO Max

Harley Quinn's evolution over the years establishes not just her popularity, but the continued importance of her character. Few characters have grown so far from their original conceit, and the fact that Quinn is recognized as a feminist icon today is an incredibly impressive accomplishment. Comics as a whole have always been in need of more impactful and proactive female characters, so figures like Harley have always been a necessary addition. However, it is the subject of her storylines that also add to her level of importance. There is significant narrative intrigue and complexity to Quinn's decision to leave her toxic and abusive relationship, something that is, unfortunately, an all too prevalent reality in the world. However, showing a story of someone leaving that behind is poignant and inspirational. And fortunately for fans and Harley herself, leaving behind her evil ex has paved the way for storylines exploring a healthier romantic relationship with Poison Ivy that viewers have been dying to see on screen for years. Harley Quinn has come quite a long way from her humble beginnings, but thanks to her complexity, character evolution, and fiery persona, she's become a household name and a fan favorite that will only continue to keep earning fan adoration.