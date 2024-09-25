The Harley Quinn TV series has come a long way since its debut in 2019 and will soon return to Max with its fifth season set for November 2024. While fans anticipate the new chapter, something interesting has come to light regarding a character that was almost included in the animated series as its original DC supervillain, joining the other villains already attached to the franchise. Speaking with ComicBook, Harley Quinn creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker disclosed that the animated series was initially meant to feature a new character as a supervillain named Brownstone but nicknamed "Brown Stain." Halpern explained the origin of the nickname, which apparently led to the character becoming a bad guy.

“Everyone called him Brown Stain because, during a high profile rescue as a hero, he sh-t his pants on live TV. And so everyone called him Brown Stain, and then that's what turned him into a villain because he was so upset at that. So then, he took refuge in Harley's crew."

The co-creator then pointed out why they just had to stick with the existing DC villains, which seemed to have worked out fine even though fans never got to explore that part of the Harley Quinn story.

"DC said, 'We have 20,000 supervillains and superheroes. Can you just find one of those?' And we said, 'Okay.' They were totally right, by the way. 100% right. Brown Stain should not have been one of the characters in the show. DC has plenty of characters that they were letting us have carte blanche with. DC made absolutely the right call. This is not me saying 'Justice For Brown Stain.' This is me saying, it's just an interesting part of the Harley lore that never happened."

'Harley Quinn' Would Have Had More Original Characters

Image via Max

It appears that Brown Stain wasn't the only character the brilliant Harley Quinn creators came up with, as Schumacker mentioned a few more, which would supposedly have made the series all the more amusing. In Schumacker’s words:

"I think early on, we definitely were gravitating towards some other characters that felt like sort of low hanging fruit or just like a bit. They were just like a gag, a very one-dimensional gag. And fortunately, enough people encouraged us to go deeper. We had Dex-Starr, the Red Lantern cat that vomits blood, just because we were like, 'Oh, blood-vomiting cat's funny! He should be part of the crew.'"

Although Harley Quinn Season 5 arrives in November 2024 with no precise date, past seasons are streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the upcoming season.

