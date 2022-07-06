Harleen Quinzel. Originally, this popular DC villain was only supposed to appear in one episode of the Batman: The Animated Series by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. However, the quirky, yet crazed sidekick made such an impression in Joker's Favor that Harley became an overnight sensation. Since then, the character has made over forty appearances in the comic book, television, and movie realm. Though Margot Robbie's recent live-action portrayal is a delight to watch onscreen, Kaley Cuoco's animated version in Harley Quinn on HBO Max is the best written version thus far.

Let's go back to David Ayer's version. While Suicide Squad does dig into the history of Harley and Joker, it only gives the bare bones of both their love story and Harley's background. That same thing can be said about Birds of Prey. Margot Robbie steps back into the role once again, but the approach to the character is a bit different. Again, the signature traits of what makes Harley famous were all present, but the biggest issue is that the film went out of its way to make Harley more of an antihero rather than a traditional villain.

RELATED: Why Poison Ivy is the Heart and Soul of 'Harley Quinn'

Showcasing a different incarnation of a comic book character is nothing new; however, Robbie's Harley is a traumatized soul who had an unhealthy obsession with the Joker. Harley's arcs in both films are rooted in her origin story. The popular DC character grew up in a rough environment; Harley had a harsh mother, but more importantly, her father was a criminal con-man who used his charms to swindle women out of their money. This is why Harley became a psychiatrist, as she wanted to understand her father's mental state better.

Harley's relationship with the Joker is essentially Harley manifesting a relationship similar to the one she saw modeled with her father. The misunderstood woman is madly in love with the Prince of Darkness because subconsciously she wants to succeed at being loved by someone who clearly isn't in love with her. Harley's father ultimately left and abandoned her family, so her infatuation with the Joker is in some odd way a manifestation of her trauma. However, neither Ayer, Cathy Yan, nor James Gunn really addresses the root of why Harley Quinn is so drawn to the criminal lifestyle, opting instead to give her a wacky personality, that may or may not be due to past trauma. This isn't to say that Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, or The Suicide Squad are bad films, just projects that don't represent the full extent of who the character truly is.

This is where the Harley Quinn animated series excels. We understand her character better thanks to the exploration of her and Joker's relationship in Season 1, in which it's painfully obvious that Joker is using Harley. In the series opener, he promises to get Harley out within a day, but one full year later, she's still wasting away in Arkham Asylum. However, throughout the season, Harley continues to go back to the selfish lunatic, even after moments like Joker choosing for Riddler to drop his so-called girlfriend in a vat of acid over Batman. Harley is still dealing with trauma and the writers understand that deep-rooted issues of this nature don't disappear overnight. This isn't a shot at the live-action Harley Quinn iterations as they had to pen a two-hour feature with a star-studded cast of villains, so they weren't able to truly dive into the world. More importantly, Harley is a villain through and through. The show's use of dark humor helps keep the series at a light and fun pace, but it's clear that she's not a role model for the next generation. It's understandable why the live-action films want to portray Harley as an antihero as she comes across as a strong woman, but it actually hinders the internal pain and suffering she's dealing with.

The show also does an excellent job at developing the bond between Harley and Ivy. The former helped Ivy through a tough time of simply being around humans, so it makes sense why these ladies are friends. Thankfully, Harley Quinn doesn't just jump into their relationship once her and Joker are done for good. The romantic tension is there, but viewers are never slapped in the face with it. Even after the two wake up in bed together for the first time, their budding relationship builds in an organic way. Harley is fresh off a bad long-term relationship and Ivy isn't exactly a people person, so it makes sense why they simply don't go with their feelings from the beginning. Ivy likes Kite Man, but she was never in love with him. Harley is really the only person who understands the troubled woman. Audiences are allowed to connect with these two because they're generally likable (though twisted) and their situation is relatable. When Harley and Ivy finally ride off into the sunset after declaring their love for one another, it's a two-season arc that pays off because of how well-written their story is.

What makes all of this even more impressive is Harley's dynamic with the supporting characters, namely Dr. Psycho, King Shark, and Clayface. Each villain brings something unique that blends with Harley's personality perfectly. Dr. Psycho is misogynistic, selfish, and rude, so his banter with Harley clashes with her ideology, but in a funny manner. Clayface and King Shark are both charming villains in their own right, adding to the oddball team, but never overshadowing Harley herself. However, whether it's Commissioner Gordon, Batman, or Frank the Plant, each of the supporting cast brings out a much-needed layer to Harley's character that makes her a well-rounded individual.

All-in-all, the HBO Max version of Harley Quinn is the best version of the character yet. It helps that the writers have multiple episodes to truly flesh out the popular DC character, thus adding much-needed depth to the Joker/Harley relationship, along with the evolution of Harley herself as not just a person, but a villain. Each incarnation brings a fun sense of life to Harley Quinn, but only one stands true to the comics while developing its own style.