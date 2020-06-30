Confirmed: ‘Harley Quinn’ Seasons 1 and 2 Will Soon Be Available on HBO Max (No Word on Season 3)

Get amped, Harley Quinn fans — and those who have heard great things about the animated series, featuring Kaley Cuoco as the iconic baseball bat-wielding agent of chaos. After seeing reports over the weekend that the DC Universe animated series would be coming soon to HBO Max, Collider has confirmed with WarnerMedia that the show will eventually become available on the new mega-service. (A date has yet to be announced.)

With its anarchic energy, deeply nerdy jokes, and fantastic standards of inclusion, Harley Quinn made Collider’s Best Shows of 2020 (So Far) list. But unfortunately, being exclusive to the DC Universe service has kept it from getting mainstream attention, despite a stellar voice cast that includes Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Jason Alexander, J. B. Smoove, Alan Tudyk, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Questions about how HBO Max would interact with other streaming services under the WarnerMedia banner have been largely unanswered: In January, at the Television Critics Association press tour, Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly told reporters that “you could expect that the DC video will be in the HBO Max experience, but the deeper fan experience of DCU I think can work in tandem, and we’re working out what those mechanics are.”

Those mechanics appear to still be in the works: Doom Patrol is now streaming on both HBO Max and DCU, while Titans remains exclusive to DCU. Also, Harley Quinn Season 1 is also available on Syfy right now, and DC Universe original Stargirl is also airing Tuesdays on The CW…

Look, the point is that the first two seasons of Harley Quinn will soon be available for a wider audience, and they’re really wonderful, and hopefully, more attention being paid will mean that the showrunners get a chance at a Season 3.

By the way, Roku and Amazon users: HBO Max may not be available yet on your devices — but the DC Universe app is. So if you don’t want to wait on HBO Max for two different reasons, consider giving DC Universe a try. There’s lots of fun stuff there! You could watch the Aquaman pilot starring Ving Rhames and This Is Us‘s Justin Hartley! In addition to, of course, Harley Quinn.