Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Harley Quinn.Season 3 of Harley Quinn has turned its focus toward the relationship between its titular antiheroine (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). It's also had Ivy attempting to pull off one of her biggest plans ever: to terraform the world and free it from mankind's influence. However, the plan has run into multiple setbacks including the disappearance of her talking plant, Frank (JB Smoove). And the biggest obstacles the red-haired plant manipulator faces are her own self-doubt and insecurities. But throughout the series, Ivy learns to overcome those obstacles.

Despite realizing she loves Harley and running away with her instead of going through with her marriage to Kite Man (Matt Oberg), Ivy finds herself struggling to enjoy the "Eat Bang Kill" tour that Harley has arranged for them. She does find a measure of peace when the couple comes across Eden, an island paradise she grew when she first came up with her terraforming plan. That peace is shattered for two reasons: Harley is clearly not content being cooped up in literal paradise and then to make matters worse, Harley kidnaps Amanda Waller (Tisha Campbell) just because Waller said Ivy hasn't done anything villainous in years. Cue the entrance of the Suicide Squad, or at the very least, their explosives expert Plastique (Kari Wahlgren) and the destruction of Eden.

Although Eden is little more than a flaming wreck, the time Ivy spent there rekindles her desire to carry out her terraforming plan, and Harley, wanting nothing more than for her girlfriend to be happy, agrees to help. This turns out to be another obstacle that Ivy has to navigate. Yes, she loves Harley, but Harley is a chaotic creature and Ivy needs concentration to work on the scientific aspects of her plan. In the episode "A Thief, A Mole, An Orgy," Harley keeps unintentionally interrupting Ivy when she's trying to work. Add Clayface (Alan Tudyk) trying to score a role in James Gunn's biopic about Thomas Wayne and King Shark (Ron Funches) growing attached to the cats that Catwoman (Saana Lathan) has left at the apartment where they're all crashing, and it's a recipe for disaster.

Instead of being open with Harley, Ivy lies about Catwoman setting oddly specific rules concerning the apartment. This backfires horribly when in their quest for Frank, Harley learns that Ivy had a fling with the cat burglar years ago. Naturally, Harley grows upset, and the two have their first real fight, with Ivy revealing that things didn't work out with Catwoman. But that isn't the only time Ivy's reluctance to express her feelings leads to disaster. Her reluctance to step up as a leader traps her and her friends alongside Batman and his allies in a twisted death trap concocted by the Riddler which is disguised as an escape room. And an awards ceremony for villains forces her to confront Kite-Man, as she feels guilty about leaving him at the altar. That guilt dissipates when she meets Kite-Man's new girlfriend, Golden Glider (Cathy Ang), who gushes about how wonderful the kite-themed villain is. This leads Ivy to realize she should support Harley more, as she was the one who suggested they attend the ceremony — after all, Harley is supporting her.

Ivy manages to overcome her doubt after an encounter with Swamp Thing (Sam Richardson). Ivy and Harley, along with Nora Fries (Rachel Dratch), travel to Louisiana so that Ivy can ask the mossy hero how to tap into the elemental force known as the Green. Unfortunately, she didn't count on Nora and Swamp Thing getting intimate — and Swamp Thing growing enraged enough to potentially rip apart the world when Nora says she isn't looking for their relationship to be a serious thing. Ivy manages to talk Swamp Thing down by confessing her fears, and this leads her to finally connect with the Green. Now that Ivy's grown more open with her feelings, she may be ready to finally complete her terraforming plan — and while that's bad news for humanity, it could potentially be good news for her and Ivy, as well as her mental health (or as healthy as one can be when one's a plant-manipulating supervillain).