HBO Max has finally released the trailer for Season 3 of Harley Quinn, the raunchiest DC animated series ever created. Focused on the titular supervillain, the show won a legion of fans for having no constraints when using classic DC characters in scenes that involve a lot of blood, and a lot of sex. The new trailer promises to double down on that choice, as heroes and villains get involved in all sorts of R-rated situations. But even if the show is raunchier than ever, Harley Quinn continues to offer a positive message on genre and sexuality, with Season 3 exploring the new relationship between Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell). There’s a lot to unpack in the new trailer, with many new supers also showing up in the show for the first time. So, let's break down Harley Quinn’s Season 3 trailer and discuss all the hidden clues about the future of Harley and Ivy.

At the end of Season 2, Kite Man (voiced by Matt Oberg) leaves Ivy at the altar when he realizes he cannot compete with the love she has for Harley. With no relationship constraints, Ivy and Harley finally decide to get together for good and escape the supervillain wedding just as the police raid the place. The new trailer shows where Harley and Ivy went for their romantic escapade, a paradisiac corner of the world where a clean-water waterfall irrigates the thick vegetation all around. The two travel to this place in the invisible jet they got from Themyscira during Ivy’s bachelorette party in Season 2.

The lovebird’s retreat gets to a critical point when Harley decides to give Ivy a two-week anniversary gift. The gift is none other than Amanda Waller, the leader of the Suicide Squad. The first thing Amanda says when Harley takes her out of a bag is that Ivy has not returned her emails, which means the warden of Belle Reve Penitentiary may be trying to bring Ivy into the Suicide Squad.

Harley’s impulsive gift leads to her and Ivy bickering. There’s no doubt that the two love each other deeply, but they will soon find out that love may not be enough to keep a relationship alive. Now that they are together, Harley and Ivy will need to learn how to deal with each other’s idiosyncrasies, how to set healthy boundaries, and how to respect each other’s needs. By the looks of it, that’ll be the main challenge that Harley and Ivy will have to face in the upcoming Season 3.

Harley’s and Ivy’s "eat, bang, and kill tour" will take them all around the world. The trailer already shows the couple eating in a restaurant in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower visible from a window. Harley Quinn’s Season 3 feels like a celebration of love, and after the two villains took so long to finally get together, this new perspective will offer a welcome change of pace to the series.

Even though it seems that love will be at the center stage of this season, that doesn’t mean the show won’t be brutal and bloody. In one particularly gruesome scene, Harley and Ivy are apparently robbing a lot of money from goons with weapons. And we got to say, the way Harley uses her baseball bat to pop a henchman’s eye out of its socket is just delicious to fans excited to see how Season 3 pushes the boundaries of being an R-rated DC production.

Of course, even in the bloodiest moments, Harley and Ivy are together, exchanging passionate glances. It’s cute to see the two so in love, and it almost makes us forget about the bloodbath that’s happening. Almost.

Harley and Ivy are just two parts of a bigger team, and in Season 3, the couple will rescue their friends from prison. Clayface (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and King Shark (voiced by Ron Funches) got arrested in Ivy’s supervillain marriage, and it looks like prison has not been kind to the duo. Both Clayface and King Shark have bruises and scars that tease the two got involved in several fights during their incarceration, so it’s great to know that Harley and Ivy will eventually remember they need to save their friends.

Not only from love can a Harley Quinn season survive, and the new trailer does its best to showcase some of the villains our favorite clown will have to face. For starters, we see Harley fighting against an android of some kind. While the enemy could just be an android, DC has a huge variety of mechanical supervillains for the show to use. So, who knows? That could even be Metallo in a skinsuit.

Another villain Harley will face in Season 3 is Firefly, the homicidal pyromaniac. The villain is part of Batman’s classic rogue gallery, and besides showing up in Harley Quinn, he is expected to be the main villain of HBO Max’s live-action Batgirl movie, with Brendan Fraser attached to the role. Imagine how cool it would be if Fraser did a cameo in the animated series to voice the villain!

The Joker (voiced by Alan Tudyk) is also back in the scene after forgetting his murderous past, trying to live a good life, and finally returning to his supervillain ways. Harley’s toxic ex-boyfriend also looks like he didn’t forget her, as he’s currently employing two assistants who wear the classic Harley Quinn uniform.

The trailer also highlights a new villain who could be the show’s version of Plastique. While recent versions of Plastique gave her the power to blow things up by touching any object with her fingertips, originally, Plastique was a villain who carried several explosives in her suit, using them as weapons. While the series' design is not the same as the DC comic book’s version of Plastique, they both have red hair and purple-toned clothes. So, there's definitely a chance that we’ll be seeing Plastique’s debut in Harley Quinn’s Season 3.

It is not only Harley and Ivy who are banging a lot in the Season 3’ trailer, as their old friend Nora Fries (voiced by Rachel Dratch) has found a new lover in Swamp Thing. The antihero is a protector of nature, just like Ivy, but is usually part of horror stories in DC comics.

There was much debate surrounding DC's decision to cut a scene from Harley Quinn where the Bat eats the Cat. So, it looks like cunnilingus is still off the menu, but foot fetishes are in! The trailer features Batman giving Catwoman a sensual massage on her feet. No kink-shaming here, but if heroes can do that, they should also be able to go down on their partner.

In the new trailer, Harley and Ivy also infiltrate the Court of Owls, a secret society formed by the rich and powerful of Gotham City. In the comic books, the Court of Owls uses its vast resources to control the economy and political landscape of Gotham City, eliminating everyone who stands in their way. However, Harley Quinn has a better-suiting answer to what a bunch of rich people with masks does when they get together: an orgy! We can’t wait to learn how the couple gets involved with such an unexpected event.

Harley Quinn’s new trailer also marks the debut of James Gunn’s animated version, a character the filmmaker himself will be voicing in Season 3. Of course, since Clayface is a huge fan, he quickly turns into a chair and asks Gunn to sit on his face. You see, Batman? That’s how you do it!

Season 3 of Harley Quinn will also see the return of Bane (voiced by James Adomian). So far, Bane has been one of the series' comic reliefs, showing up together with other villains who usually make fun of him. However, considering how Bane is one of the highlights of the new trailer, maybe he’ll finally have his deserved time in the spotlight.

The Bat family is also returning for the upcoming season. Besides Batman, the new trailer also brings Commissioner Gordon (voiced by Christopher Meloni) and Batgirl (voiced by Briana Cuoco) back. While the new trailer doesn’t show Nightwing, the first Robin will join Harley Quinn’s Season 3, with What We Do in the Shadows’ star Harvey Guillén cast to voice the hero.

Finally, the new trailer ends with a shocking reveal: the Joker is launching a mayoral campaign. It’s already bad that Harley needs to deal with a toxic ex-boyfriend, but if the Joker gets political control of Gotham, her life could become a living hell. We’ll know for sure what happens when HBO Max premieres Season 3 of Harley Quinn with three episodes on July 28. The remaining seven episodes of this season will roll out weekly, every Thursday.