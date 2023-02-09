Love is in the air in Gotham City! While promoting Harley Quinn's "A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special", showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern spoke to Variety, in an interview where Schumacker said that Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are more interesting when they're with each other. The characters confessed they had feelings for each other during the show's second season, while the third season of the series saw Harley and Ivy exploring their new status as a couple and what it would mean for their own personal goals. Here's what Schumacker had to say:

Harley and Ivy are so much more interesting as characters when they are with each other, when they are able to bounce off of each other. They are the best at digging out aspects of each other that they themselves don’t want to the world to see. So they need each other, and we need them together — dramatically — to continue to make the show really interesting.

The Valentine's Day Special, which is now available to stream on HBO Max, deals with Harley and Ivy's first time spending the celebration as a couple. While Ivy believes the best way to spend the night is a quiet, relaxed evening, Harley is determined to make the occasion unforgettable with her classic chaotic plans. The misunderstanding between the couple leads to the amusing craziness the show is known for, without forgetting that, at its core, this is a story of two people who deeply love each other just trying to prove to their partner how much they care.

The couple has received a fantastic response from fans ever since they were introduced in the pages of DC Comics, with Margot Robbie, who plays the live-action version of Quinn, showing interest in bringing the relationship between Harley and Ivy to the big screen. While the show has already been renewed for a fourth season, there hasn't been an announcement regarding when the new episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, the new 44-minute long special should be enough to help fans while they patiently wait for the hilarious anti-hero to return.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Quinta Brunson & Tyler James Williams Lend Voices to 'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day Special

A Kite Man Spin-Off is In Development

Due to the success of the Harley Quinn series, a Kite Man spin-off titled Noonan is currently in development at HBO Max. Named after the bar purchased by the character, the show will see the villain trying to run a bar known for being a hangout spot for supervillains. Patrick Schumacker, who will also serve as a showrunner for this new project, said that the concept would be something similar to "Cheers, but for super villains": While Harley and Ivy are set to appear during the pilot episode, the series will continue to introduce new characters to this version of the DC Universe.