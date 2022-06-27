San Diego Comic Con is finally coming back in person next month. Because of this, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear what major characters, shows, and movies would have a major presence at the world-famous event. Now we know that Warner Brothers will be making a big splash in San Diego with HBO Max’s Harley Quinn animated series getting an advance screening of its highly anticipated third season. Before its return late this summer, Harley Quinn will premiere its first two episodes of Season 3 at SDCC.

The “Eat. Bang! Kill Tour” of Harley Quinn will be soaking up the summer sun of California along with other popular WB properties like The Sandman, Riverdale, House of Dragons, and Gotham Knights. While we still don’t know much about the plot of the new season, the final moments of Season 2 gave fans what we’ve all been waiting for. After Poison Ivy’s hilarious fling with Kite Man, the plant-centric villain finally confessed her love for Harley. This means we’ll finally get to see this romance bloom outside the comics. It also sounds like Season 3 won’t waste any time in that romantic regard as the advance screening is being pegged as “an early look at what’s in store for Harlivy.” A cute pet name for DC’s favorite couple.

When Harley Quinn premiered in late 2019 it was beloved by both fans and critics alike. It was praised for its colorful animation, extremely dark humor, graphic violence, and fun take on the source material. Season 2 was somehow even better. However, it's been two years since Season 2’s finale and ever since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting Harley and Ivy's next chapter. This is in large part because Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell’s take on the characters are so uniquely sincere with their delightful chemistry being the explosive icing on this entertainingly blood-soaked cake.

Image via HBO Max

Ever since Harley Quinn made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series in 1992, the character has been one of DC Comics' hottest icons. That was driven home when the BTAS episode “Harley & Ivy” premiered, giving fans the gleeful first taste of the power couple's crime-filled future. While we’ve been waiting for this couple to make their big screen debut since Margot Robbie’s Harley joined the DCEU in 2016s Suicide Squad, this series has been wonderfully holding us over until that eventual live-action team-up.

Harley Quinn Season 3 has a late summer 2022 release window as of now, but fans are most likely going to find out the exact release date at SDCC. Like many major panels and events at the con, this advance screening will have limited seating and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. SDCC will be taking place between Thursday, July 21 and Sunday, July 24, 2022.

You can keep up to date on all things Harley Quinn on the series’ various social media pages including Facebook. Before the SDCC advance screening and Season 3 premiere, you can catch up with the series by watching the first two seasons of Harley Quinn on HBO Max now.