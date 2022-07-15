Harley’s Crew is making a comeback with an all-new season of the Harley Quinn animated series. The beloved DC Comics character Harley Quinn is set to return with her best friend/love interest Poison Ivy, and her gang of misfit villains. The black comedy series revolves around Harley’s misadventures as she navigates life after breaking up with a certain colorful supervillain.

Praised for its dark humor, animation, and character portrayals, you’re going to want to stick around for Season 3. Before you watch the latest season of Harley Quinn, check out this cast and character guide to refresh your memory.

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Kaley Cuoco plays Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel, more commonly known as Harley Quinn, one of the most iconic figures in the DC Universe. In the animated series, Harley is a former member of the Legion of Doom, a team of the world’s leading supervillains. Unfortunately, she is immediately kicked out after its members find out that she’s broken up with the Joker. Not wanting to bite the dust for too long, Harley wants to do something for herself. With her newfound motivation, she forms her group called Harley’s Crew, an unorthodox group of C-list baddies who have a hard time fitting in with the prestigious supervillain community. It’s no secret that Harley is prone to deranged behavior and doesn’t think twice before doing something impulsive. But Harley’s origins are far from villainry. It’s actually devastatingly sad. Combine an abusive childhood, a deadbeat father, and a professional stint at a high-risk mental institution and you get Harley Quinn herself.

In the first season, Harley has a hard time dealing with getting out of the Joker’s shadow after breaking up with him. After all, he has a strong influence over Harley, which is sadly ingrained in her subconscious. But Harley’s search for independence allows her to figure out who she is outside the Joker and manifest the life she wants - to become a supervillain on her terms. In a way, it’s a sick, twisted, coming-of-age moment for our beloved baddie. But that’s what makes Harley Quinn the villain we can’t help but love.

Cuoco has been in a series of projects way before Harley Quinn. She’s had a 12-year run on the science geek sitcom The Big Bang Theory and now stars in the thriller The Flight Attendant.

Lake Bell plays Dr. Pamela Isley, also known as Poison Ivy. A former resident of Arkham Asylum, she escapes the mental institution with the help of Harley Quinn. Ever since then, they’ve become best friends and eventually lovers. Unlike Harley, Poison Ivy is more on the pessimistic side. She’s sardonic, bitter, and doesn’t shy away from throwing a sarcastic remark or two. Her abandonment issues cause her to have trouble forming relationships. Still, she can be understanding and affectionate around those she holds dear to. Poison Ivy’s love for nature stems from her childhood, the moment when she’s given up on any hope for humanity after being beaten by her father. Since then, she harbors great resentment toward people, and her criminal goals revolve around destroying anyone who will lay a finger on the environment or plant life.

Poison Ivy’s icy misanthropic personality is thawed after befriending Harley. Their relationship begins back when Harley was working at Arkham Asylum as a doctor, where Poison Ivy is imprisoned. Since then, she’s learned how to develop meaningful friendships and be more comfortable around people. Just like any friendship, the two strong individuals butt heads from time to time, especially when Poison Ivy tries to get Harley to realize how toxic her relationship with the Joker is. At the same time, Poison Ivy still has trouble trusting Harley for fear of being abandoned. Throughout the series, you get to see how they can navigate through their trauma and become better people (minus the whole supervillain element). It’s a uniquely interesting dynamic to see and root for.

Bell has appeared in a repertoire of movies, from No Strings Attached to The Secret Life of Pets. Besides Poison Ivy, Bell also voices supporting characters like Cheryl and Barbara Eileen Gordon.

Alan Tudyk as Joker / Clayface

Alan Tudyk plays the Joker, undoubtedly the main antagonist of the show. Everyone knows him as the archenemy of Batman, and he’s more than proud of his reputation. The mere mention of his name strikes fear amongst Gotham City’s residents and adoration from its criminal underworld. Joker is everything you can expect from a world-class supervillain. He has no qualms about abusing his minions, messes with Harley’s subconscious, and treats violence as a joke (obviously). The worst part? He shows no remorse for the horrible things he’s done, even if they’re targeted toward his ex-girlfriend Harley. Now that’s what you call a sociopathic narcissist. Funnily enough, the Joker once admits that he was genuinely in love with Harley. But he is also a big believer that love equals weakness, which is never good news for anybody wanting to form a long-lasting relationship. It also doesn’t help that the Joker is set on making Harley believe that she cannot live with him, and would go to any means to sabotage her agency or independence.

Besides the Joker, Tudyk also plays Clayface, a humanoid creature made out of clay that can shapeshift into any person. Currently, he’s a member of Harley Quinn’s crew. Before becoming the being he is today, Clayface is originally a classically trained actor who doesn’t have much luck in the acting scene. Unfortunately, a terrible pottery accident crashes his dreams and turns him into a huge mass of clay. However, that doesn’t stop Clayface from pulling out his subpar acting skills. With his strong vocabulary and literary references, he tends to overdevelop his personas when he shapeshifts and would go so far as to act out scenes from notable plays. Despite that, you can’t help but love Clayface’s care and compassion for his crew members.

Tudyk previously starred as Tucker McGee in Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, and Hoban “Wash” Washburne in Firefly. He’s also the voice actor for supporting roles like Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King in the Harley Quinn series.

Ron Funches plays King Shark (born Nanaue), another member of Harley Quinn’s crew. Before becoming a fellow villain, he was the former Prince of the Shark Men Kingdom, which, you guessed it, are a bunch of sharks adopting humanoid personalities and behaviors. The son of Shark God, the young King Shark grew up in the ocean together with his little brother, whom he ate due to a very amusing yet unfortunate incident. As he grew older, King Shark was to marry Tabitha to maintain peace between the ocean families. Being the rebel that he is, he is strongly against arranged marriage, leaves the ocean, and pursues a new life on land.

After spending years on land, King Shark has little use for his shark-like abilities and instead picks up technological skills, earning him a tech-genius reputation. He’s become friendlier and calmer - some would even call him a total nerd. But that can all change in a switch. The moment he smells a drop of blood, all hell breaks loose and the King Shark becomes aggressive almost immediately. When he’s under uncontrollable rage, he will not hesitate to bite off someone’s head. The King Shark also hates when people throw the word “Fishy” as if it’s offensive to him, and we wouldn’t mind going berserk if anybody tries to use it around him. But don’t worry, he’s usually peaceful and easy-going most of the time.

Funches was previously a guest in numerous comedy series, including Kroll Show. In 2014, he became a regular on Undateable and has also been a voice actor for shows like BoJack Horseman and Adventure Time.

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

Tony Hale plays Doctor Psycho, a member of Harley Quinn’s crew with a peculiar appearance. Ever since he was a young child, he’s always been very short. For years, all he ever wanted was to ride the big Ferris wheel at the country fair. Of course, he’s too short for the ride. It doesn’t help that he never grows taller despite getting older. When an unfortunate Ferris wheel at the fair kills everybody on the ride, the young Doctor Psycho can’t help but smile at their bloody demise. The incident marks the beginning of his life in crime. Making up for his lack of height are his telekinetic powers, which gain him a spot as an esteemed member of the Legion of Doom.

Doctor Psycho is entertaining for a couple of reasons. With his tremendous abilities comes a long list of quirky flaws. He is an impatient man with an extremely dirty mouth - spurting out racist terms and curse words like “the c-word”. He doesn’t have the best views on morality and will go so far as to use his telekinetic powers on his wife and son. But as a supervillain, he’s willing to be professional and put in the work. Doctor Psycho continuously proves to people that he’s an asset and uses his powers to defeat various obstacles. One thing’s certain: he’s unabashedly evil, and you’ll get to see more of this side with each passing episode.

Hale has been in Arrested Development as well as the HBO comedy Veep. He’s earned a few prestigious awards to his name, one of them including the 2015 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Hale also plays Felix Faust in Harley Quinn.

Matt Oberg plays Kite Man, an average Caucasian man who specializes in, you guessed it, kites. Adorning a head-to-toe green outfit, he has a huge kite mechanism that automatically unfolds whenever he presses a button. Hilariously enough, he refers to his kites as a “superpower”. Kite Man is obsessed with making immature and sexually-driven remarks - something along the lines of “69” jokes and “dat ass” commentary. You would think this man wouldn’t get anywhere near Harley Quinn’s crew, but surprise, surprise. In the show, he dates none other than the anti-social Poison Ivy. When he’s not making crass jokes, Kite Man is constantly seeking validation from Poison Ivy or the rest of Harley’s crew. Sure, he’s become the butt of jokes, either because of his so-called superpower or his obnoxious sense of pride. But he typically shrugs off these insults and instead puts on a confident and cheerful attitude, which in a way, is endearing to watch.

Oberg also plays Killer Croc and KGBeast in the series. Before Harley Quinn, he was in The Comedians as Mitch Reed.

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

Jason Alexander plays Sy Borgman, a former government agent who’s practically half-cyborg thanks to his robotic limbs. Now that he’s old and retired, he mainly goes around using a wheelchair. During his CIA days, he is the go-to person to get rid of corpses when missions go messy. Now, he’s the landlord of Poison Ivy’s apartment and joins Harley’s crew. He’s sweet and friendly on the outside, but because of his age, he can get chaotic at times. Alexander is an Emmy and Tony winner and gained recognition for his role as George Costanza in the sitcom Seinfeld.

Christopher Meloni plays Commissioner James Gordon, the head of the Gotham City Police Department. Just like any authority figure dealing with the criminal underbelly, Gordon is constantly under huge amounts of stress. He has no regard for his appearance, which is evident from the dark bags under his eyes, messy hair, and the unkempt stubble on his face. He’s not the most heroic of all cops but has the resourcefulness and skills to track down the villains of Gotham City. Meloni’s previous projects include Wet Hot American Summer, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, and Law & Order.

J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

J. B. Smoove plays Frank the Plant, Poison Ivy’s talking plant friend and roommate. He’s a wisecracking creature who’s just as sarcastic as Poison Ivy. The only difference is that he’s foul-mouthed about it, and likes to make fun of other people. Like the Venus flytrap that he is, Frank the Plant consumes humans but is unable to digest their bones. He has a penchant for being dramatic but has his emotional moments during certain episodes. Smoove began his career on Def Comedy Jam and Saturday Night Live.