Harley Quinn over its first two seasons has been one of the funniest and most memorable animated series in recent memory. Fans have been anxiously waiting for news on the third season ever since the second season ended in 2020. Now it appears that the show is finally picking up steam as a new member of the Bat-family has been added to the cast. Reported exclusively by Deadline, Harvey Guillén has been cast as Nightwing in the upcoming third season.

Guillén is best known for his starring role in FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, and he will also be starring in the upcoming Dreamworks Animation sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. On top of that, this is not the actor's first time in the DC Universe as he will star in the upcoming Blue Beetle movie for Warner Brothers.

Not much is known about Nightwing’s role in the third season yet. It will be interesting to see if he will have a recurring role like Batman, Batgirl, and Jim Gordon or if he will just be featured in an episode like Damian Wayne’s Robin was in the first season. Whatever the case may be, every interpretation of the Bat-family thus far in this show has been absurdly funny. So it is safe to assume that Nightwing would receive the same comical treatment.

Most fans know Dick Grayson/ Nightwing as the first Robin, and he was introduced all the way back in Detective Comics #38 in 1940. He would remain a Robin throughout most of the 20th century before transitioning out of Batman’s shadow and into his own superhero persona Nightwing. This was most famously depicted in the classic Batman: The New Adventures episode “Old Wounds”. While the character has been mostly represented as a more serious hero, this would not be his first foray into comedy. Dick Grayson has been a main character on the hit children’s TV series Teen Titans Go! since 2013 and was a main character in the 2017 Batman: The Animated Series movie Batman and Harley Quinn.

The Harley Quinn series has been such a joy to watch since it premiered in 2019. Seeing all these different iconic characters done in an almost self-parody fashion made every episode feel distinctly unique. Nightwing joining the cast now joins a growing series of announcements that have included director James Gunn playing himself in the third season and a spin-off series following Kite Man being in the works. Also, co-creator Patrick Schumacher teased at SXSW this past week that the third season would be premiering “soon”. Because of this, expect more news on Harley Quinn, like the pending release date, right around the corner.

