It looks like some kind of Suicide Squad is assembling, as it has just been announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is stopping by Gotham City for a special guest appearance on Harley Quinn.

Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter, revealing that his cameo has been in the works for some time, stating, "I've been holding onto this for a while." He continued, "As an enormous fan of the show, it's an incredible honor!" Gunn will voice, well, himself in the series and hinted that his work as a filmmaker will extend into the animated world of Gotham City, with a postscript reading "(PS my Thomas Wayne biopic is going to be a MASTERPIECE!)." Who knows what kind of drama a biopic of Bruce Wayne's deceased father, and reason for going batty, will stir.

Creator of Harley Quinn, Patrick Schumacker, previously hinted at a Suicide Squad cameo in the upcoming season, though he was hush-hush about who the special guest star would be. The announcement was made back in March of last year, meaning both Schumacker and Gunn have had to hold on to the secret for quite some time. And in Schumacker's original announcement, he indicated that the guest star would be quite out of the left field. "I don't think anyone will see him coming." Schumacker tweeted. "I'll withhold his identity, so you #DontGetTooAttached too soon."

And indeed, Gunn's turn as an animated version of himself is quite unexpected as he is, well, so behind the scenes, as most writer-directors are. Many fans, at the time, looked to stars such as Idris Elba and Joel Kinnaman. However, Schumacker quickly shot those rumors down, giving the now very obvious hint that the guest star would be voicing himself. After all, Gunn was the only one in The Suicide Squad who performed his role as himself. But that's one of the perks of being the film's writer and director.

No premiere date for Season 3 of Harley Quinn has yet been set. However, it is set for a 2022 release. And this latest announcement seems to be geared at revving fans up for the newest adventures of their favorite clown-core troublemaker.

Until Season 3 arrives, you can watch the first two seasons of the series on HBO Max and you can check out James Gunn's announcement below.

