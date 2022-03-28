After 2 years, will fans finally get to see their beloved Mistress of Mayhem back on the small screen?

The premiere of Matt Reeves’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson (The Devil All The Time) and Zoë Kravitz

(KIMI), alongside the success of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, and the hit sequel series, Peacemaker, has got everyone on a DC Universe kick.

DC and Warner Bros.'s change in both direction and marketing strategies for the franchise has so far led to positive reviews and appears to have re-energized the fan base. However, for fans of DC’s Harley Quinn, this has made the wait for Season 3 all the more… difficult.

After ending on a high note back in April 2020, production for Harley Quinn Season 3 began ater that year (September to be exact), with show runners, Patrick Schumacker (Abbot Elementary) and Justin Halpern (Powerless), telling audiences to expect the next chapter in Harley Quinn’s saga to be complete by late 2021 or early 2022.

Now three months into 2022, fans are asking when we will finally see our favorite female anti-hero, her partner in crime, and beloved cohort of misfits return to the small screen. Well, here's everything we know about that so far.

When Will DC’s Harley Quinn Season 3 Premiere?

That is the million-dollar question for fans, who have been waiting for 2 years now for the next season to arrive. The only clue we have is that Season 3 is expected to drop sometime this year. HBO and DC will certainly have us on our toes waiting for an announcement and, hopefully, a trailer.

According to show runner Patrick Schumacker’s twitter, audio mixing for Season 3 has just wrapped (as of March 4), meaning production is certainly on track for release in 2022. So it appears, a trailer and date announcement may come sooner than we realize.

Is There a Trailer for Harley Quinn Season 3?

As mentioned above, no trailers have surfaced online as of writing, much to the chagrin of fans. However, HBO did release a “first look” at Season 3 back in October 2021. As reported on Collider, a 2:53 minute teaser featuring a partially animated storyboard was released as part of last year’s DC Fandome Event.

It doesn’t give too much away in terms of plot other than Harley and Ivy, now officially a couple, wreaking havoc, Harley describing their antics as the Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. A spin-off, limited comic book series of the same name started publication in August of last year, featuring 6 issues. The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour comics take place between Seasons 2 and 3 of the show and follows Harley and Ivy (after having left Kite Man at the altar) on their cross-country road trip while they are being pursued by GCPD’s Commissioner Gordon.

The DC Fandome teaser does offer a sincere apology to all the “ladies, gents, theys, gays” for the wait though, with Harley Quinn herself breaking the fourth wall to explain the season was yet to be finished and that “animation takes forever!”

Who Are the Cast and Characters of Harley Quinn Season 3?

Showrunners Schumacker and Halpern have both suggested many times that fans should expect to see more beloved DC heroes and villains in Season 3. So far, they have confirmed appearances from Nightwing, John Constantine, Mad Hatter, Clock King, and Amanda Waller.

Once again, we have found ourselves with little clues as to who will voice these characters.We do know that What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén has been cast as Nightwing but the rest of them are still a mystery. However, given the show’s impressive list of guest stars, which has included the likes of Frankie Muniz (Malcolm in the Middle), the late Jessica Walters (Archer), and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), whomever the show-runners cast are sure to surprise and excite fans.

Back in March 2021, Schumacker teased a special guest cameo on Twitter. Soon after that tweet surfaced, Collider staff speculated that it could be someone from James Gunn’s Suicide Squad. It's since been confirmed that James Gunn will play a fictional version of himself in the new season.

Returning to Season 3 are, of course, Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) as Harley, Lake Bell (Marvel’s What If?) as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) as Clayface (among others), Ron Funches (Bob’s Burgers) as King Shark, Tony Hale (Arrested Development) as Dr Psycho, Matt Oberg (Superstore) as Kite Man, Jason Alexander (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Sy Borgmen, Diedrich Bader (Space Force) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, and Christopher Meloni (Happy) as Commissioner Gordon.

What Can We Expect From Harley Quinn Season 3?

Season 3 will pick up from where things leave us in the Eat, Bang, Kill Tour comic series. At the end of the final issue, Harley and Ivy are seen escaping the clutches of Commissioner Gordon, hightailing it towards Central City (the hometown of Barry Allen aka The Flash).

Showrunners, Schumacker and Halpern, have confirmed that Season 3 will explore more of Pamela Isley aka Poison Ivy’s backstory while, naturally, further developing her new romantic relationship with Harley Quinn. In an interview with Deadline back in 2020, Halpern elaborated that Harley’s past could affect the dynamic between herself and Ivy, posing the following questions:

“...when you’ve mostly been in toxic and bad relationships your whole life, how do you then be in a good one? How does the baggage that you bring from all these other relationships affect the relationship you’re in that you really want to work?”

Fans should also expect more of Christopher Meloni’s dysfunctional police commissioner Gordon and his quest to re-establish both the GCPD's and his reputations, as well as a stand-alone Joker episode, much in the same vein as the stand-alone Batman episode from Season 2.

Where Can You Watch Harley Quinn Season 3?

The first season premiered on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming platform back in 2019, as did the second season in 2020. Since then, Harley Quinn has found a new home on HBO Max, along with the majority of DC content, including the Zack Snynder cut of Justice League and James Gunn’s Peacemaker starring John Cena (Vacation Friends). Seasons 1 and 2 of Harley Quinn are currently available to stream online.

