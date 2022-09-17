Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Harley Quinn Season 3.Season 3 of Harley Quinn reached its ending, and while Harlivy is still an item, their relationship will be put to the test in Season 4. That's because, during her journey to finding purpose, Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embraced her supervillain desires and became the leader of the new Legion of Doom. As for Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), she realized the evil path only held meaning to her due to her need for approval from her super villain partners. So, now Harley Quinn is part of the Bat Family.

With one half of Harlivy dedicated to evil while the other is dedicated to justice, Season 4 will be an exciting exploration of how love can survive when people have different goals in life. However, Season 3 also brought major changes to the whole supporting cast, with Bruce Wayne (voiced by Diedrich Bader) going to jail, the Joker (voiced by Alan Tudyk) elected as mayor of Gotham City, King Shark (voiced by Ron Funches) taking the throne of his kingdom, and Clayface (voiced by Tudyk) finally becoming a big movie star. Now that Season 3 has ended, it's time to discuss everything that happened at the finale, explain how things could get so messy, and ponder what does it all means for Season 4.

Is Harlivy on the Rocks?

Season 1 of Harley Quinn focuses on Harley healing after escaping an abusive relationship with the Joker. Season 2 is about finding love and support, with Harley and Ivy taking a leap of faith and becoming a couple at the finale. Season 3, in turn, is centered on Ivy figuring out who she really is.

Right at the beginning of the season, Ivy decided she wanted to terraform Gotham City, replacing the concrete jungle with an Eden made of plants. Her goal takes her back to the lab, where she rediscovers the pleasure of doing science and creating powerful substances that can change the world. Ivy also expands her bond with the Green, an energy source that connects all the flora in the entire world and allows the people who enter it to communicate with and control any plant they'd like. With this major upgrade, Ivy becomes even more overpowered than she already was, controlling the army of half-plant zombies accidentally unleashed by Bruce Wayne and using the creatures to destroy Gotham.

Ivy's plan almost works, and the only thing that stands in her way is her love for Harley. Even though she wants to support her girlfriend, Harley cannot stand idle while Ivy kills thousands of innocent people, so she gets purposely contaminated by the plant zombies, hoping that Ivy would reverse the outbreak to save her. Harley's plan works, but it also leads to a huge fight with Ivy. Harlivy's conflict only escalates once Lex Luthor (voiced by Giancarlo Esposito) asks Ivy to kill Mayor Joker in exchange for being the leader of the new Legion of Doom. At first, Harley agrees to support Ivy, but it soon becomes clear the former villain doesn't want to kill anyone.

At the end of Season 3, Ivy realizes that she might be pushing Harley to do things she doesn't want to do. And Harley finally admits she doesn't want to hurt people, she wants to help them. So, the two of them have an honest and mature conversation about their future and decide each one can follow her own dreams. At the same time, they assure each other that nothing will stand in the way of their love. It's a beautiful and emotional moment that shows just how much Harley and Ivy care for each other. Nevertheless, we can't help but wonder how they'll make it work when Ivy is leading a supervillain team and Harley is stopping criminals in the streets. The challenge might be even greater now that the status quo in Gotham City has changed again, with Batman behind bars and the Joker in City Hall.

Does Joker Become the Mayor of Gotham City?

Season 2 of Harley Quinn saw Joker losing his memories, becoming an average family man, and then regaining his killer instinct. Even though the Joker is once more an agent of chaos, his time as a regular Joe gave him a new perspective on life, and now he's truly a changed man. In Season 3, he decides to use his genius to get elected mayor and transform Gotham City into a beacon of social justice. That's right, the Joker taxes the rich, invests in public education, reforms the prison system for rehabilitating criminals, and works to ensure the people have universal healthcare. You, sir, get my vote!

In his crusade to make Gotham a better place to live, Joker enrages Lex Luthor, a billionaire who finds it excessive to pay a half percent tax on evil lairs to pay for public college. He also gets Bruce Wayne arrested for tax fraud, showing everyone that Gotham City is no longer worried about punishing the rich and powerful for their crimes. Bruce accepts his sentence as it's a good example for the people of Gotham. Besides that, going to prison can give him the time he needs to finally work on his mental health, as the trauma caused by the death of his parents still haunts him.

Harley Quinn Reminds Us That She Is, Indeed, a Good Doctor

Season 3 of Harley Quinn led Harley into the mind of Bruce Wayne, where she found out he's Batman. Harley also realized how Bruce keeps torturing himself with the memory of his parents' death, holding on to his pain instead of letting go. Harley promises to keep Bruce's secret safe while also vowing to help him get the mental care he needs. With the help of Harley, Bruce begins to heal at the end of Season 3, and the upcoming season should show a whole new side of the (Not So) Dark Knight.

That will be an interesting development, as Season 3 underlined how even Batman can turn into a villain when driven by trauma. Willing to bring his parents back to life, Bruce kidnaps Frank (voiced by J.B. Smoove) and alters Ivy's plant companion for him to be able to bring people back to life. The end result is the plant-zombie outbreak that Ivy hijacks to terraform Gotham. Unprocessed pain is a dangerous thing, even more when old wounds get reopened. And that is exactly what happens in Season 3, with James Gunn (voiced by himself) directing a blockbuster about Thomas Wayne's life and death.

To Each His Throne

In Season 3 of Harley Quinn, Clayface has his breakout role when he takes the place of Billy Bob Thorton (voiced by Billy Bob himself). The actor was set to star as Thomas Wayne in Gunn's highly anticipated biopic, but unfortunately dies after meeting Catwoman's (voiced by Sanaa Lathan) pet tiger, Princess. So, Clayface, posing as Thorton, becomes a big movie star, playing Thomas Wayne in a critically acclaimed role. All thespians thrive for attention, though, and during the biopic's world premiere, Clayface reveals his true identity. Unfortunately, now people think Thorton is a shapeshifter, which would justify his talent. In short, Clayface got the opportunity he always wanted, but the credits are going to someone else. Season 4 promises Clayface will have to rethink his life's goals, questioning what he truly wants as an actor.

As for King Shark, he becomes king of the Shark Kingdom after his father's passing. However, since he doesn't desire to rule, he gives away his crown to his younger brother. Unfortunately, since his brother intends to sell the kingdom to Ocean Master, so King Shark has to fight to preserve his cultural heritage. Literally. By killing his brother. So, now King Shark is the ruler of a kingdom he wanted to leave behind, and Season 4 must explore how this change will affect his relationships in the Dry World.

So, while Season 3 has allowed the whole cast of Harley Quinn to grow, there are still a lot of loose threads to explore. Hopefully, it won't take too long before Season 4 premieres.

