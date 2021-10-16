HBO Max has revealed our first look at the upcoming third season of Harley Quinn, the absolutely delightful and irreverent animated series that follows our favorite Mistress of Mayhem (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) as she attempts to make a name for herself as one of Batman's worst nemeses. The new footage was unveiled as part of this weekend's epic DC FanDome event, which boasted announcements and reveals from a number of much-anticipated films, TV shows, and video games — as well as upcoming animated projects.

Season 2's finale saw what was almost the wedding of Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) to Kite-Man (Matt Oberg) — if it hadn't been crashed by Jim Gordon and the Gotham P.D., for starters. And then there was the whole part where Harley and Ivy confessed their love for each other and decided to literally drive off into the sunset together.

As for what comes next? Who can say? We do know that these two are officially, canonically together, though (and looking amazing in that evening wear above), so it'll be really fun to see how the show takes their relationship to the next level while continuing its normal brand of chaos and hilarity. (And the name "Eat Bang Kill Tour" is basically iconic.)

In addition to Cuoco and Bell, Harley Quinn is rounded out by the incredible supporting voice cast of Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Alan Tudyk as Harley's ex the Joker and aspiring thespian Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, J.B. Smoove as Frank the plant, Christopher Meloni as Jim Gordon, Diedrich Bader as Batman, Briana Cuoco as Batgirl, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Alfred Molina as Mr. Freeze, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, and so many more.

Harley Quinn Season 3 has not yet confirmed a release date beyond sometime in 2022, although you can currently stream both Season 1 and 2 on HBO Max, where the show recently moved after departing the DC Universe streaming platform. Check out the new look at the upcoming third season below:

