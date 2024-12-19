Before their attention shifted to the Superman trailer, DC fans got a nice surprise last week when two new films rooted in the Batman mythology were announced. Along with Dynamic Duo, an animated film about Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, a Clayface film written by modern horror icon Mike Flanagan has been greenlit, set to hit theaters in September 2026. While promoting the news, DC Studios head James Gunn confirmed that Clayface will be set in the shared DC Universe started by Creature Commandos and Superman, rather than part of Matt Reeves’ independent Batman saga or a standalone Elseworlds feature. This has created extra intrigue surrounding Clayface’s imminent appearance in an unspecified episode or episodes of Creature Commandos, in which the character will be voiced by Alan Tudyk.

Amusingly, as fans of DC TV from before the DC Studios era are aware, this will not be the first project involving both Gunn and Clayface, as the prolific filmmaker actually met a version of the supervillain (again voiced by Tudyk) on-screen in the animated series Harley Quinn, during a hilariously bizarre storyline that also involved Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton.

Clayface Joins James Gunn's Movie in 'Harley Quinn' Season 3

Tudyk’s Clayface is part of the main cast of Harley Quinn, with the titular character (Kaley Cuoco) recruiting him to join her developing supervillain team after ending her criminal and romantic partnership with the Joker (also Tudyk). Although this Clayface is said to be Basil Karlo, the original comic book iteration of the character, his body is made of a clay-like substance, giving him superhuman shape-shifting abilities, like several later incarnations. Both versions of Basil are actors before becoming supervillains, but Harley Quinn makes the character comedic by having him remain fixated on advancing his acting career even after becoming a superhuman criminal. In fact, most of the characters’ storylines focus on his attempts to make it big in show business, with his participation in crimes seeming to come as more of an afterthought due to his superhuman nature, often bumbling uses of his powers, and desire to help his friends.

Clayface’s intentionally melodramatic nature, which is emphasized by Tudyk’s highly theatrical pronunciations and line deliveries, makes him a comedic highlight of the series and the character reached a peak with an especially funny, self-aware storyline in the show’s third season. At the beginning of Season 3, Clayface is intent on landing a role in a biopic of Thomas Wayne, the wealthy and deceased father of Bruce Wayne/Batman (Diedrich Bader), directed by Gunn, with the filmmaker voicing his own animated self. The season was released in Summer 2022, after Gunn directed the film The Suicide Squad and created its television spin-off Peacemaker for DC, but before his position as co-CEO of DC Studios was announced.

Clayface’s audition (which he unabashedly delivers in his monstrous clay form) is predictably weak, with Gunn prepared to move on to another candidate before even looking up from his notes. But when the director complains about his on-set chair causing back pain, Clayface leaps at the opportunity and transforms himself into a more cushioned seat, subsequently being hired to work as such for the duration of the film shoot. Surprisingly, Clayface’s enthusiasm makes a good impression on the film’s leading actor, Billy Bob Thornton, with the famed star and filmmaker also voicing himself. During the season, Harley’s gang lives in Catwoman’s (Sanaa Lathan) apartment, and when Clayface has Thornton over to discuss acting techniques, the latter is accidentally killed by Catwoman’s pet tiger. After initially panicking, Clayface takes this as another opportunity and uses his powers to impersonate Thornton for the rest of the shoot.

'Harley Quinn's James Gunn Arc Is a Hilarious Turning Point for the Show

The Clayface meets James Gunn saga is mostly a vehicle for some of the show’s wildest, most meta humor, but it also contributes to the plot and characters in surprisingly meaningful ways. Although initially Clayface is not believed when he reveals to the public that he was really the Thornton acting in the film, which becomes a major success, by Season 4 he has, surprisingly, been embraced as a successful entertainer, allowing for character growth and new types of conflicts, as he begins to grow apart from and sometimes clash with his old friends, particularly Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). Even more importantly, the Thomas Wayne film leads to major shifts in both Harley and Bruce’s story arcs.

Bruce is disturbed to learn about the film, which becomes one of several factors throughout Season 3 that trigger his lingering trauma over the deaths of his parents, sending him down a self-destructive spiral. Eventually, he attempts to use Ivy’s powers and those of her sentient Venus flytrap friend, Frank (J.B. Smoove), to resurrect his parents, but in doing so, unintentionally unleashes an army of plant-based zombies on Gotham City, which Harley and company help to defeat. After learning Bruce’s secret identity and history through a telepathic link, Harley (who, as fans will remember, was a psychiatrist before becoming a supervillain) and King Shark (Ron Funches) help him accept the loss of his parents and acknowledge his mistakes.

At the end of the season, Bruce allows himself to be incarcerated for tax evasion (a development made especially ironic by the fact that a semi-reformed Joker had recently become Gotham’s mayor), with Harley promising to continue to work as his unofficial therapist. The newfound friendship between the former enemies also contributes to Harley’s realization that she has essentially become a superhero and her subsequent decision to join the Bat-family. The fact that the season’s gloriously ridiculous Clayface storyline contributed to all these developments is one of many examples of how Harley Quinn’s writing blends wildly creative comedy with meaningful themes and character work.

