The Big Picture Harley Quinn's character development in the DC series has shifted from revenge to self-discovery while also exploring her new relationship with Poison Ivy.

Poison Ivy's arc focuses on reconnecting with her emotions and mastering her plant-controlling abilities, making her a more sympathetic and connected character.

'Harley Quinn' doesn't shy away from changing classic DC characters and giving them entirely new character development. Characters like The Joker and Batman are given more dimension in the animated series.

Max’s DC series Harley Quinn has evolved its protagonist in unexpected ways. The first two seasons focused on Harley Quinn’s (Kaley Cuoco) revenge toward the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and then other Gotham villains who ridiculed and tormented her. During these adventures the series, aimed at adults, grants the opportunity to have many DC favorites take new character development arcs. The third season of the series presents an opportunity to explore Harley outside of her vengeance.

The series began with Harley Quinn breaking up with the Joker and then setting off, with the help of her best friend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and other miscellaneous DC characters, to become a leader in Gotham’s criminal underworld. She forms a crew with Clayface (Tudyk), Dr. Psycho (Tony Hale), and King Shark (Ron Funches). The first season highlights Harley confronting the abusive nature of the Joker’s treatment of her and the other DC villains. The season concludes with a confrontation where Harley saves her crew from the Joker, but he destroys Gotham’s infrastructure in the process - creating Harley’s ideal chaotic city.

The second season followed a similar motivation as the first with new heroes rising, the betrayal of a friend, and a step toward positive character growth. Following the events of the show’s first season, Harley confronts the Injustice League, composed of the Riddler (Jim Rash), Bane (James Adomian), Two-Face (Andy Daly), Penguin (Wayne Knight), and Mr. Freeze (Alfred Molina) as they overrun a demolished Gotham City without Batman (Diedrich Bader) to protect it. Harley fights against the villains who tormented her by cryogenically freezing her for two months as they assured their rise to power. After Harley reevaluates her goals, Dr. Psycho leaves and then betrays Harley, but he is soon stopped by her. However, along her path of revenge, she finds a new perspective on love and the kind of relationship she seeks with Ivy.

RELATED: ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4: New Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

'Harley Quinn' Offers New Character Motivation for a New Story

Image via HBO Max

The third season picks up where the second season left off with Harley and Ivy driving off together as a couple. Unlike the previous seasons which involved vengeance as Harley’s motivation, this one focused on her character finding out who she is and what her new relationship means to her. Harley tries to be the ideal girlfriend to Ivy and finds the best way to do so is by encouraging her dreams of terraforming the world so that plant life reclaims its presence from humanity. Harley reunites with Clayface and King Shark to help Ivy create a serum to resurrect dead plant matter that could ultimately grow and cover all of Gotham City. The season’s new direction with Harley’s motivation opens a way for more characters to step into the spotlight in unique ways in comparison to previous animated adventures.

Throughout the show’s run, Poison Ivy’s character arc has focused on her connecting with humans and her own feelings. As Ivy refocuses on her environmentalist goals, she also goes on a journey to master more of her plant-controlling abilities. Frank (JB Smoove), one of Ivy’s closest friends who happens to be a talking plant, becomes a pivotal factor in creating the plant serum before he is kidnapped. While Ivy and Harley go to New Orleans for help in finding Frank, Ivy goes on a cathartic quest which allows her to figure out Frank’s location. Previously, the series often portrayed Ivy as a distant and apathetic character. In this season, gaining support from Harley and opening up about her emotions makes her more sympathetic while strengthening her connection to plant life.

Image via HBO Max

The season creates a redemption arc for the Joker separate from Harley and makes him the hero of his own story. Joker takes on a role that has not been done before - being a stepdad. After the Harley-Joker confrontation from Season 1, he briefly developed amnesia and formed a new relationship where he becomes a stepfather. As Harley restores his memory in Season 2 and forces him to help her save Gotham, they each realize that they have to pursue the love they found in their new relationships. The third season builds on the Joker outside his established villainous role by having him run for mayor to improve Gotham’s education for his two children and healthcare, acknowledging the poor conditions he received at Arkham Asylum. Instead of the Joker being redeemed by working with Harley, he finds the motivation to do so through his new family.

In addition to the characters who have been or are in a relationship with Harley, the show has drastically changed many other characters from its inception. Clayface in this series is portrayed as a struggling actor who, in this season, assumes the form of Billy Bob Thornton and is able to live out his dream. King Shark, who has often put himself at a distance from his family and the Shark kingdom, takes drastic action to protect it. This season expands on his inner turmoil when he takes on the title of king by killing his brother to stop him from selling out the kingdom. King Shark’s grief serves as a crucial point in helping Bruce Wayne process his own grief.

Chaotic Character Chooses a New Path

Image via HBO Max

The series slowly hinted at Harley being at odds with the Bat Family while helping them only if it benefited her. The second season built on this when she worked with Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) and Batman on multiple occasions to seek vengeance and/or help her friends. The third season has Harley take on a more active role in the Bat Family after learning Batman’s secret identity. Upon discovering that Bruce kidnapped Frank, Harley goes into Bruce’s mind with the reluctant help of Dr. Psycho and learns about the trauma and motivation behind the Batman persona. She also uncovers Bruce’s plan to use Frank to resurrect his dead parents. This leads to a zombie attack which turns humans into plant-based creatures.

Bruce brings back his parents as zombies and unknowingly creates a zombie apocalypse. Harley, Ivy, Clayface, and the Bat Family try to hold off the zombies as Ivy attempts to gain control over them. Harley contacts King Shark for help, so he helps Bruce realize the mistake he has made and has him open up about the loss he has felt. Unfortunately, Ivy realizes the zombie attack can be used to accomplish her goal of terraforming Gotham by controlling and spreading the plant-zombie virus to everyone and everything in the city. This puts Harley in a position of choosing between supporting her girlfriend or crossing a line of villainy she often avoids - killing innocent bystanders. To convince Ivy to stop the virus, Harley gets infected by a zombie and Ivy uses her powers to end the disease as the only way to cure Harley.

Image via HBO

In the aftermath of the zombie attack, Ivy is offered the opportunity to build on her research by working with a new Legion of Doom, provided she kills the Joker to stop his tax reform. However, at this point, Harley is seen as a hero to the citizens of Gotham. This creates an existential crisis with which she is not familiar. Harley is hesitant to follow through with Ivy’s plan, so they spare the Joker to discuss their relationship. The Joker soon arrests Bruce Wayne for tax evasion and puts Batgirl in charge of the Bat Family. Harley and Ivy talk about how they are going in different directions with Harley considering the idea of being a hero and Ivy wanting to pursue her dreams, resulting in their relationship being on pause while supporting each other.

The season has taken many characters on emotional journeys that have often been ignored in other DC Comics properties. Harley Quinn decides to explore being a hero after being a part of more positive relationships, Poison Ivy embraces the role of super-villain after confronting insurmountable odds with over-confident people, and Batman is given room to acknowledge his flaws and figure out who he is outside his persona.