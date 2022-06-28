On the heels of their announcement that Season 3 of Harley Quinn is going to have an early screening of two episodes at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, DC decided to announce the release window for the entire season of the animated series, which premieres in just about a month. Once again, the series will follow the anti-hero as she and her friends try to become notorious antagonists to the Batman and the Justice League. First, though, she'll enjoy an impromptu honeymoon, courtesy of the Season 2 finale.

DC revealed that the premiere of Harley Quinn Season 3 on HBO Max will be slightly meatier than its SDCC debut: While attendees at the event will get to see two episodes in advance, the season’s debut at home will feature 3 episodes that are coming to the platform on July 28. After that, the remaining episodes will roll out weekly every Thursday until the season finale airs on September 15.

The critically acclaimed animated series is highly anticipated, since it ends a two-year hiatus that started back when Season 2 wrapped in June 2020. This time, however, fans of Harley Quinn will probably not have to wait long for a story in that universe: Some time after Season 3, a ten-episode spin-off series centered on Kite Man (once again voiced by Matt Oberg) is set to come to HBO Max. Even though he’s a low-level villain, his dumb demeanor made him a fan-favorite in the series.

The new season of Harley Quinn is set to bring to screens the Bat-family member Nightwing , and he will be voiced by Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows). In addition, director James Gunn revealed back in March that he will play none other than (an animated version of) himself in the series. Gunn directed 2021’s The Suicide Squad, and we can probably expect cheap shots taken at 2016’s Suicide Squad in the episode that he appears. Gunn also referenced on Twitter a “Thomas Wayne biopic”, which may suggest that in the story, the filmmaker is invited to tell the story of Gotham’s most notorious family.

Harley Quinn is created by Justin Halpern (Cougar Town), Dean Lorey (Arrested Development), and Patrick Schumacker (Surviving Jack), and quickly became popular due to its combination of dark humor, violence, and tongue-in-cheek references to DC characters and stories. The voice cast features Kaley Cuoco as Harley, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, and Alan Tudyk as Clayface and The Joker.

HBO Max premieres Season 3 of Harley Quinn with three episodes on July 28. The remaining seven episodes roll out weekly through September 15. Check out the announcement teaser below: