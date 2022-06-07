Fans can rejoice as the third season of the adult-animated series Harley Quinn has officially received an expected release window on HBO Max later this summer.

While an official release date for the third season of the show is yet to be determined, it was initially hinted to launch sometime this summer, according to a tweet by Patrick Schumacker, producer of the series. Fans can now be reassured as there is finally official confirmation as the official Twitter page for the show confirms a late-summer release on the streaming platform. The post depicts an image Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) on vacation at the beach toasting drinks to each other with the caption "The hottest duo Gotham’s ever seen 😍 and we’re back this summer b*tches!"

While the post doesn't reveal any major plot details, it does tease the welcome return of the two characters after fans of the series have eagerly awaited the arrival of the third season for nearly two years with the second season ending on Poison Ivy confessing her true feelings to Harley.

The popular animated series was initially released in 2019 to positive reception on DC Universe, a now-dissolved streaming service. It was then moved to HBO Max in 2020 after the launch of the Warner Bros. streaming service where it received positive reception for its dark humor, animation, and voice acting.

The series revolves around the life and adventures of Harley Quinn on her quest to make it on her own after leaving her boyfriend, the Joker (Alan Tudyk). In an attempt to prove herself, she forms her own crew consisting of iconic characters such as Poison Ivy, King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale), and Sy Borgman (Jason Alexander).

Harley Quinn made her first appearance in Batman: The Animated Series and has since then become a popular character in the Batman franchise making appearances in a variety of television shows and films, most notably, The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey where she is portrayed by Margot Robbie.

The series is written and developed by Justin Halpern, Schumacker, and Dean Lorey and features the talented voices of Cuoco, Bell, Tudyk, Funches, and Alexander.

Harley Quinn season 3 is expected to release on HBO Max later this summer. Check out the official announcement tweet down below.