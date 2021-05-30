Gotham’s rogue gallery is expanding, as HBO Max’s Harley Quinn series has added the talents of Sam Richardson to its cast ahead of its third season. The news comes directly from producer Patrick Schumacker’s Twitter account. He announced the news responding to Richardson telling Variety he would love to play the X-Men character Beast, as Schumacker revealed Richardson was cast in an undisclosed role in the popular animated series. Who needs debates over Marvel vs. DC when you could have actor crossovers between brands?

It seems that Harley Quinn’s third season is shaping up to be the show’s most exciting yet. Back in March, Schumacker teased a special guest star with some sort of connection to James Gunn’s upcoming film The Suicide Squad. While we might not know exactly who it is, it does set the stage for what to expect when the season premieres sometime later this year.

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Image Teases Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, and David Dastmalchian Undercover

As for Richardson, he is having a little bit of a moment right now. His film Werewolves Within, where he plays a new park ranger caught in the middle of a murderous mystery, is gearing up for a premiere at Tribeca Film Festival. He is also fresh off a guest voice appearance on M.O.D.O.K and will lend his voice to Fox’s HouseBroken, which is premiering tonight on the network. Even if we do not know who he’s playing, he’s already a great addition to a stellar cast; he’ll be lending his voice to the show alongside Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, J.B. Smoove, Jason Alexander, Tony Hale, and Ron Funches.

Harley Quinn’s third season does not have a release date, although it is expected to be released sometime later this year. Both seasons are currently available to stream on HBO Max if you still need to catch up. Check out Schumacker’s tweet below.

KEEP READING: 'Peacemaker' TV Show Replaces Chris Conrad With 'Bridgerton's Freddie Stroma

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Paddington 2’ Loses 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating Thanks to Late Review Paddington is about to give someone a hard stare.

Read Next