DC’s animated series Harley Quinn released a hilarious sneak peek at Season 3 during San Diego Comic Con. The clip sees Harley and Poison Ivy exploring their newfound relationship while the former declares, “Harley and Ivy take over the f***ing world.” The clip then progresses to show going on several (mis)adventures as the couple cons commissioner Gordon for his credit card information and goes on a vacation with the money. Later on a yacht, Harley is seen bashing the paparazzi and screaming while throwing him into the ocean, “And tell Ben Affleck I upper-decked his fancy SodaStream!!”

While the previous trailer confirms the presence of director James Gunn appearing as himself in the animated feature, Affleck’s namedrop in the series comes as a surprise. For the uninitiated, Affleck played Batman in two DC movies and made a cameo in the original Suicide Squad where Quinn was played by Margot Robbie. One can only wonder what surprises the rest of the series hold.

The new season of Harley Quinn brings the long-budding romantic relationship between Ivy and Quinn to the forefront as they return to Gotham as the new power couple. Season 3 picks up right where things left off in the previous season: Harley and Ivy eloping, and the Joker resorting to his usual habitual ways again.

Image Via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Harley Quinn' Season 3 Review: Still a Hilarious Antidote to Serious Superheroes

The cast for Season 3 features Kaley Cuoco as Harley, along with Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker and Clayface, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Ron Funches as King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, and James Adomian as Bane. Furthermore, guest starring this season are Diedrich Bader as Batman, Chris Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, and Harvey Guillén as Nightwing.

Fans have to wait until Season 3 of Harley Quinn drops on HBO Max July 28. Meanwhile, check out the new clip and official synopsis below: