The Big Picture Animated series Harley Quinn continues to push boundaries and redefine the superhero genre, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

This season, Harley takes on Batgirl and Nightwing, helping them toughen up in a new clip.

Season 4 promises to be a rollercoaster ride as Harley and Poison Ivy navigate their new roles in the Bat-Fam and the Legion of Doom.

Harley Quinn is winning hearts all around with her chaos and antics. The animated series is among a handful of superhero-based shows that continuously push the boundaries of the genre and redefine it while getting applause from fans and critics alike and the latest season is here to do just that.

Fans have come to love Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) for her chaotic energy, eccentric point of view, and unpredictable personality. Now, Max has released a new clip that sees Harley kicking “Bat-fam into shape.” As Harley takes on Batgirl and Nightwing, both seem to need help as they struggle without their weapons. While chances look bleak, Harley will no doubt get them to toughen up eventually.

What to Expect from Harley Quinn Season 4?

Over the course of three seasons, Harley has been on quite an emotional journey amid mayhem and madness. After splitting from The Joker (Alan Tudyk), she finally finds companionship with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and decides to explore being the savior of Gotham City. In Season 3, as Batman goes to jail for tax evasion, Harley becomes the new part of the Bat-family, now headed by Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl.

Image via Max

The latest season sees Harley and Poison Ivy, who has now joined Legion of Doom, concentrating on their new roles while supporting each other despite going in different directions. This season promises to be a rollercoaster ride as we explore more places outside Gotham City like Vegas and Italy and will also take a trip to the moon, where Lex Luthor is holding a convention for the villains.

Fans can expect another season filled with insane plots, and misadventures as Harley alongside the Bat-Family tries to keep Gotham safe. The previous previously released Season 4 poster hints at more cosmic madness to be revealed in the upcoming episodes. With each season, Harley Quinn ups the ante by getting wilder, sexier, and taking fans on the most unexpected ride and so fans are in store for a crazy ride.

Along with the aforementioned talents, the notable voice cast includes Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, James Adomian as Bane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Tony Hale and many more. The series is developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey alongside executive producers Cuoco, Sam Register, and Sarah Peters.

Harley Quinn Season 4 drops a new episode every Thursday. All seasons are currently available to stream on Max. You can check out the new clip below: