For the citizens of Gotham City, they are unfortunately living in a crime-ridden hotspot that countless villains also call their home. On the other hand, it’s very fortunate for us because that means there will be many new stories to tell in Harley Quinn’s upcoming fourth season! Since first debuting in 2019, the animated series has remained one of the most funny and action-packed animated series streaming on Max. On top of that, it’s also been one of DC’s most exciting and wildly unpredictable projects in recent years.

After three seasons filled with insane misadventures, it’s safe to say that anticipation for Season 4 is quite high. Our core group of anti-heroes has gone through the wringer repeatedly as the fate of Gotham (and even the world sometimes!) has fallen on their not-so-capable shoulders, so now, what comes next? Let’s find out! Keep reading below to learn everything we know about Harley Quinn Season 4.

It certainly does! Harley Quinn Season 4, consisting of ten episodes, is scheduled to begin on Max on Thursday, July 27th. However, it is not clear yet whether these new episodes will be released weekly or all at once. Apart from last season having a three-episode premiere, the remainder followed a weekly release schedule, as did the previous seasons. So, it’s safe to assume that Season 4 will likely be similar.

You can check out the episode titles for this new season below!

Episode 1: “Gotham’s Hottest Hotties”

Episode 2: “B.I.T.C.H.”

Episode 3: “Icons Only”

Episode 4: “Business Conference Without Chlamydia”

Episode 5: “Getting Ice Dick, Don’t Wait Up”

Episode 6: “Metamorphosis”

Episode 7: “Most Culturally Impactful Film Franchise”

Episode 8: “Il Buffone”

Episode 9: “Potato Based Cloning Incident”

Episode 10: “Killer’s Block”

Where Can You Watch Harley Quinn?

All three previous seasons of Harley Quinn are available to stream right now on Max! If you’ve never seen the series before and want to catch up or re-watch them all before Season 4, they’re, fortunately, all in one convenient spot.

Is There a Trailer for Harley Quinn Season 4?

Unfortunately, Max has not yet released a trailer for Harley Quinn Season 4. With the new season starting in just a few weeks, we can expect to see one online very soon. Keep an eye on this space for updates!

Who is Behind Harley Quinn Season 4?

Harley Quinn was originally created, written, and executive-produced by the trio of Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. They all ultimately worked together as showrunners on the series for the first two seasons. With Season 3, however, Lorey could not return to the series. This led to new co-showrunners Chrissy Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein stepping in to fill his role alongside Halpen and Schumacker.

Leading up to Season 4’s production, there were more behind-the-scenes changes. Halpern and Schumacker stepped down as co-showrunners to dedicate their focus towards a Harley Quinn spin-off series, titled ‘Kite-Man: Hell Yeah!’ (formerly announced as Noonan’s). This series will focus on the titular Kite-Man and his new girlfriend, Golden Glider, first introduced in Season 3, as they run a popular bar for Gotham’s criminal population together. The spin-off series does not have a release date yet.

In their absence, Sarah Peters, who has previously worked as a writer and producer on the series, was promoted to the showrunner role for Season 4. She will be accompanied by series directors such as Cecilia Aranovich, Juan Joe Meza-Leon, Vinton Heuck, and an extensive team of writers.

Who is in The Cast of Harley Quinn Season 4?

The main cast of Harley Quinn consists of Kaley Cuoco as Dr. Harleen Qunizel / Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as the Joker and Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark and Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho.

Other significant characters include J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, Diedrich Bader as Bruce Wayne / Batman, James Adomain as Bane, Christopher Meloni as Jim Gordon, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Andy Daly as Harvey Dent / Two-Face, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, and Matt Oberg as Kite Man.

What Happened Previously on Harley Quinn?

At the beginning of Season 3, Harley and Ivy have fully embraced their official new status as a couple, taking time away from Gotham to embark on their 'Eat, Bang, Kill Tour.' Upon their return to Gotham, though, cracks in their relationship began to show once they made plans to terraform the planet and allow plant life to thrive supreme again.

Meanwhile, Batman kidnaps Frank the Plant for his secret experiments. He wants to try resurrecting his parents, having never gotten over their tragic loss. This leads to Harley learning that he is Batman, a secret she struggles to keep as the experiment accident unleashes a zombie apocalypse. Harley collaborates with the Bat-Family (Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin) to undo Bruce’s actions. Ivy hopes to use the zombies to fulfill her own terraforming plans after significant setbacks.

Season 3 ultimately ended with Ivy forgiving Harley for ruining her plans and helping save the city. Harley is now praised as a hero and realizes she enjoys being good. She then joins the Bat-Family at Bruce’s request as he goes to jail for his actions. Harley keeps this hidden from Ivy, who Lex Luthor approaches with an opportunity to lead the Legion of Doom's branch in Gotham.

Additionally, we saw a few significant side stories. The first was Commissioner Gordon's campaign for mayor. Two-Face was manipulating Jim to become the district attorney again. However, after discovering this, Jim withdraws from the election, allowing a now family-oriented Joker to win the position. More absurdly, Clayface also disguised himself as Billy Bob Thornton! Why? It was to secure a role as Thomas Wayne in a biopic film directed by a fictional James Gunn. Last, but not least, King Shark also saved his home (the Shark Kingdom) from being sold to their enemies, but this came with the tragic cost of his brother, Prince Shark’s life.

A bonus Valentine’s Day special was also released earlier this year. Set after the Season 3 finale, this special explored the many romantic relationships (or attempts to form one) of different heroes and villains across Gotham City. While it didn’t have any major set-ups for Season 4, it placed a great spotlight on Harley and Ivy’s evolving relationship as they continue to grow closer as a couple.

What Will Harley Quinn Season 4 Be About?

Regarding a series like Harley Quinn, all bets are off on trying to predict where a storyline could be heading at any moment. Just as one example, who could have imagined the Joker becoming a caring father figure who becomes the mayor of Gotham? It’s crazy, to say the least, but fortunately, we know a few seemingly ‘normal’ storylines will be important in Season 4.

The first of which will be further exploring Harley’s time with the Bat-Family. Being a hero is no easy task! Though she has potential, it will likely be a learning curve for Harley as she adjusts to hero life and working within this new team. It will also be interesting to see how long she can hide her hero side from Ivy and the rest of the gang.

Speaking of Ivy, we don’t know if she will accept Lex’s offer. By running the Legion of Doom’s Gotham branch, she would gain significant power and resources compared to other villains in the city. Following the failure of the terraforming plan, this offer may prove to be all the incentive she needs to create a new ingenious plan.

Also, while King Shark and Clayface’s storylines are impossible to guess, other characters like Bruce, Jim, and Joker will likely continue to have supporting roles in Season 4. Whether it’s through Bruce’s redemption in jail or seeing Jim operate the GCPD under Joker’s watch, it will be surprising to see if and how they will tie into the bigger storylines moving forward.

Shows like Harley Quinn That You Can Watch Right Now

While we all wait for Harley Quinn Season 4 to get started, there’s nothing better to do than fill that void with some other incredible animated series! If you want to see more heroes and villains clash in both silly and serious situations, these recommendations might be for you.

Invincible - Invincible follows Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old who has finally come of age to develop his own superpowers. His father is Omni-Man, a Superman-like figure who works with the government and other heroes to protect the world, but he is hiding a terrifying secret. As Mark begins embracing his new powers, he finds himself torn between life as a regular teenager and hero, which will unknowingly lead him to discovering his father’s true self. Season 1 is available to stream on Prime, while Season 2 is scheduled to debut sometime in late 2023.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. - M.O.D.O.K. follows the titular Marvel villain as he faces a mid-life crisis. When his criminal organization, A.I.M, goes bankrupt and gets sold to a rival evil company, M.O.D.O.K. feels lost in the world. At the same time, his family is only making matters more chaotic as his wife Jodie becomes a famous supervillain, and his daughter Melissa also wants to follow in their footsteps.

Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law - Set in the shared world of classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons, the series follows the titular lawyer as he assists these beloved characters (both heroes and villains) with their highly unusual legal dilemmas. Harvey himself is not the greatest of lawyers, having previously worked as a superhero. However, he brings his all to the dysfunctional law firm which is run by his zany boss Phil Ken Sebben.

