Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn just finished what felt like a transitional fourth season, in which Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) took some time to grow individually. Harley jumped into the hero business and joined the Bat-Family after making the decision in Season 4's finale, while Ivy took on the SHE-E-O world by running the Legion of Doom with Lex Luther (Giancarlo Esposito). Season 4 boasted some fun moments, but it also missed out on showcasing more of its main duo’s humor and heart throughout. Luckily, the season ended with a Harlivy bang. Not only did the two fight Lex Luthor together, but Harley and Ivy also vocalized why Harley Quinn is stronger when Harlivy is on the same path. Now, as the Season 4 finale reveals, they’ll be back together as part of a team, forming the Gotham City Sirens with two fan-favorite characters.

Harley and Ivy Struggle With Work-Life Balance in 'Harley Quinn' Season 4

Image via HBO Max

Okay, so Season 4 didn’t threaten to break up the iconic couple; the showrunners have said as much. Rather, Harley Quinn tested a new work-life balance, with the task being how Harley and Ivy could manage their relationship through one of them being a superhero and the other being a villain. Both characters have experienced growth on their own in the past. Harley had to learn that the Joker (Alan Tuydk) was awful for her in the first season, and later came to the realization that she needed to be with Ivy in Season 2. Meanwhile, Ivy needed to date Kite Man (Matt Oberg) and be public about her relationship to realize that she deserves love and to see that love is worth the risk.

With that said, Season 4 doesn't put them in the most engaging situations on their own. The Bat-Family is fun individually, but they never clicked with Harley as a unit. Part of that disconnect is intentional — Harley modifying Superman’s moniker to say “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Harley fucking Quinn” earns no response from Nightwing (Harvey Guillén) or Robin (Jacob Tremblay) but effectively shows how she’s out of place in this dichotomy. Beyond that, though, the group also never had time to develop as a team; Harley gets suspended from heroism duties in the second episode to train with Alfred (Tom Hollander), then Batgirl (Biana Cuoco) goes missing, and then Harley kills Nightwing while sleepwalking. Harley’s self-identity crisis over whether she's a real hero or not is decent, and watching her bicker with a potato clone of herself is hilarious, but those are smaller narrative threads in the overall season.

Meanwhile, Ivy does get to be front and center while running the Legion of Doom, and spending more time with Nora (Rachel Dratch) is always entertaining. In terms of new characters introduced, both the Natural Disasters and the Johns have their moments — to say nothing of Talia al Ghul (Aline Elasmar), who is not only Robin’s mom but a fun and unreliable evil C.E.O. mentor, as well as someone important for a potential Season 5. But the fourth season leans a little too heavily into Ivy's obsession with being a great C.E.O. rather than leaning into more of her socially conscious evil. While we love a good tote bag with a girlboss pun, it took a little too long for Ivy to come to a conclusion about what she really wants to prioritize as a baddie. Oh, and Clayface (Alan Tudyk) is barely in this season!

RELATED: 'Harley Quinn' Season 4 Review: A Somewhat Scattered But Still Humorous Outing

'Harley Quinn' Season 4's Best Episodes Feature Harley and Ivy Together

Image via Max

The best episodes of Season 4 are the ones where Harley and Ivy spend time together. Their vacation to Lex's upscale hotel in Vegas not only saw them become godparents to King Shark’s (Ron Funches) children but also answered whether they could stay together as a hero and a villain. But they don’t pair together again until they have to travel to a post-apocalyptic future where their differences ultimately tore the world apart, meeting their daughter — named Neytiri after the character from Avatar (yes, Avatar) — who apparently wants to take them out for being bad parents. It takes them nearly being frozen while still alive to get around to talking about how they love each other and need to sort through their issues.

This leads to the finale, where Ivy struggles to finish off Lex Luthor — who’s stolen Superman’s (James Wolk) powers — and Harley doesn't know where she stands in terms of her moral alignment. Ivy is getting crushed by Lex before Harley comes in, leading to the both of them getting tossed into a closet. The couple finally talks about how they've each been struggling to “change the system from the inside” — for Ivy, it's the male-dominated League, and for Harley, it's the rule-driven Bat-Family. They both come through with some epiphanies. Ivy admits to Harley that she didn’t build anything at the Legion of Doom; she's just “part of the problem.” But she points out that Harley's also not a straightforward hero or villain; she just wants to help people in her own way, no system, no hierarchy, no boundaries required. It’s such a strong verbalization of everything the title character and the show stand for, but it also serves as a perfect jumping-off point for what the end of the finale sets up for both of them.

The Gotham City Sirens Are a Natural Next Step for 'Harley Quinn'

Image via Max

Harley and Ivy promised to work together again as outsiders - and they’ll have some help. Batgirl/Barbara also decides to leave the Bat-Family; she feels pigeonholed by the Bat name and rules, and admits that she liked helping to take down Lex. After Joker shoots her and paralyzes her Killing Joke-style, it makes sense for Barbara to take the hacking skills she used to embarrass Joker on Dr. Psycho’s (Tony Hale) podcast, dismantle Lex’s moon buggy, and alert citizens before Harlivy laser beamed Gotham. Harley and Batgirl do have natural chemistry and great energy with each other, and Batgirl is more of an outsider to the Bat hierarchy anyway.

Oh, and Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) is back in the mix, calling everyone together after seeing Nightwing’s coffin has been robbed. Yes, she can be unreliable, and she has a troubled past with Ivy, but her relationship with Bruce last season is proof of her willingness to work with others, as well as the number of times she's helped this team in the past. Also, they have a common enemy: Nightwing raised from the dead. Yes, Talia and Robin revive Nightwing using the Lazarus Pit, and it increases the stakes twofold: Talia wants to get back at Ivy for destroying Wayne Enterprises, and Nightwing wants revenge against Harley. It also may create some controversy with Barbara, since Harley lied about who killed Nightwing; the move justifies Nightwing’s death and could put him in a twist on a classic comic storyline.

But Harley and Ivy can work with a team of outsiders. They were able to accomplish a lot with a distracted Thespian in Clayface, a chipper I.T. expert shark in King Shark, and an old half-robot in Cy Borgman (Jason Alexander), to name a few. The two key ingredients are Harley and Ivy’s bond; they bring out the best in each other, and they show they accomplish the most as a pair. Season 4 of Harley Quinn followed a bumpy path, but it taught our titular not-heroes-not-villains that the crime world of Gotham is one they still need to take on — but this time, they'll be doing it together.

All four seasons of Harley Quinn are available to stream on Max.