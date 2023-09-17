Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 4 finale of Harley Quinn.

The Big Picture Harley Quinn Season 4 continued to push Harley and Ivy in new directions, straining their mental state and relationships.

The finale sees Harley and Ivy forming the Gotham City Sirens with Catwoman and Batgirl, on a mission to find Nightwing's stolen body.

There are hints that Nightwing may become the iconic antihero, the Red Hood, in future seasons of Harley Quinn, although in the comics, the Red Hood is famously Jason Todd.

Season 4 of Harley Quinn continued to push Harleen Quinzel (Kaley Cuoco) in bold new directions — both in her relationship with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and in her struggle to find a place in the Bat Family. Likewise, Ivy fought to mold the Legion of Doom into the organization she wanted it to be, but faced opposition at every turn. Naturally, Harley and Ivy's new roles put a strain on their mental state as well as their relationships. Complicating matters was the death of Nightwing (Harvey Guillén) in the episode "Getting Ice Dick, Don't Wait Up." The quest to find his killer leads Harley and Ivy to the future and has Harley fighting her own clone (it's a comic book universe, roll with it) as well as finally having a battle on the moon with Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito).

The end of Harley Quinn's Season 4 finale "Killer's Block" saw Harley and Ivy quitting their respective positions, forming a new team with Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan) and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl (Briana Cuoco) — dubbing it the Gotham City Sirens. The Sirens' first mission: finding out who stole Nightwing's body from its grave. Little did they know that Talia al Ghul (Aline Elasmar) resurrected the former Boy Wonder using one of her father Ra's al Ghul's Lazarus Pits. Comic book fans may have breathed a sigh of relief that Nightwing wasn't actually dead... but some might think, "Haven't we seen this before?" And yes, in fact, they have: the second Robin, Jason Todd, underwent a similar treatment and became the antihero known as the Red Hood.

How Did Jason Todd Become the Red Hood?

Image via DC Comics

Jason Todd first met Batman when the Dark Knight caught him attempting to steal the tires off the Batmobile. Batman decided to train Jason as Robin, but found that his new charge was far different from Dick Grayson. For one thing, Jason's father Willis was in the employ of Batman's foe Two-Face, while his supposed mother wasn't even biologically related to him. Eventually, Jason tracked down his real mother — who handed him over to the Joker. The Clown Prince of Crime brutally beat Jason with a crowbar and rigged the building he was in to explode...leaving Batman to find his body.

Years later in the "Under the Hood" storyline by Judd Winick and Doug Mahnke, it was revealed that Todd survived his death — and after bathing in the Lazarus Pits, he started waging war against Gotham's criminal underworld while also seeking to kill the Joker. Batman finally confronted Todd in Crime Alley, where the former partners had an emotional conversation. Todd would continue to serve as an antihero, forming his own team known as the Outlaws during DC's New 52 relaunch and often working with the Bat Family, while also butting heads with them — especially Batman. He's even made the leap to other comic book adaptations: "Under the Hood" was adapted into the Batman: Under the Red Hood animated film (Winick even penned the screenplay) and his transformation into the Red Hood was seeded through the first three seasons of Titans.

Could Nightwing Become the Red Hood on 'Harley Quinn'?

Image via Max

Naturally, Nightwing and Red Hood are as different as night and day. While Dick Grayson is more open and willing to work with others, even leading superhero teams such as the Teen Titans and the Outsiders, Jason Todd is more of a rebel and quick to anger. That dynamic makes the idea of Nightwing potentially becoming an antihero all the more interesting. Grayson's transformation to Nightwing was rooted in his desire to move out of Batman's shadow, and Season 3 of Harley Quinn decided to explore this in its own twisted way. During the Season 3 episode "There's No Ivy in Team," Nightwing struggles to reconnect with the rest of the Bat Family and adopts a new persona — complete with raspy voice — to prove that he's his own man. Yet when he and Ivy are caught in one of the Joker's death traps, he immediately has a mental breakdown. Harley Quinn excels at exploring the mental health of its cast while also exploring how it impacts their relationships with others, so this development is right in line with previous installments.

There's also the matter of the Lazarus Pits. While it's true that Ra's al Ghul has used the pits to revive the dead and prolong his own life, they come with devastating side effects. Too much time in the Pits can send the user into a feral rage, as they destroy everything in their path. A more bloodthirsty Nightwing could prove to be a problem, not just for Harley and the Gotham City Sirens, but the Bat Family as well. Bruce Wayne (Diedrich Bader) has finally left prison and is returning to a Gotham that's changed drastically in his absence while his son Damian has absconded with Talia. Harley Quinn Season 5 is setting the stage for yet another shakeup to Batman's mythology, and it wouldn't be the first time this happened.

Does Red Hood Already Exist in 'Harley Quinn'?

Image via Max

Ironically, the Red Hood may already exist in Harley Quinn's canon. During the Season 4 premiere "Gotham's Hottest Hotties," Nightwing is kidnapped by Professor Pyg, who is attempting to create the "perfect henchman" by harvesting body parts from the most beautiful people in the world. Harley starts going through Nightwing's phone, and the Red Hood can be seen as one of his contacts. Bringing back Jason Todd could provide yet another foil for Harley to bounce off of, while also flipping the dynamic on Nightwing and Red Hood's interactions. The Marvel animated show Wolverine and the X-Men took a similar route, casting the lone wolf Wolverine in a leader role while having straight arrow Cyclops become more of a loose cannon; it provided a refreshing dynamic to the usual X-Men story. While Harley Quinn has yet to be renewed for a fifth season, it's set the stage for a unique take on one of the most interesting characters in the Batman mythos.

Seasons 1-4 of Harley Quinn are available to stream on Max.