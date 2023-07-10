With the hit adult animated comedy Harley Quinn set to return on July 27, Max has released the first official poster for the upcoming fourth season. Promising more colorful and irreverent misadventures from everyone’s favorite villain couple.

Revealed through the Harley Quinn social media accounts with the caption “Strap on bitches!!”, the poster teases a potentially cosmic new season as we see a bat-wielding Harley (Kaley Cuoco) with her girlfriend Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) soaring through space. While Clayface (Alan Tudyk) and King Shark (Ron Funches) hang onto the outside of the phallic-shaped spaceship labeled the “Space Lex” (likely named after Giancarlo Esposito’s Lex Luthor) as it flies over the moon. Accompanied by the tagline “Not Your Average Joyride.”

Season 3 of Harley Quinn, which debuted last July, left off with Harley joining the bat-family run by Batgirl (voiced by Kaley Cuoco’s sister Briana Cuoco) after Bruce Wayne (Diedrich Bader) is sent to prison for tax evasion. While Ivy joined the Legion of Doom after failing to turn the world into her plant paradise. The Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special that came out this past February saw Harley and Ivy attempting to celebrate a perfect Valentine's Day, but end up causing a city-wide sex frenzy due to an accidental spell Ivy released into the public. With other supporting characters discussing their love lives through mockumentary-style talking heads. Including Hawkgirl and Hawkman voiced by Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary, a series that creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schmaker also produce.

Although little has been revealed on the plot or cast for Season 4, it is safe to assume it will feature Harley adjusting to the hero side of things as the newest member of the bat-family amid attempting to balance her relationship with Ivy, all while maintaining the creative yet comic accurate depictions of iconic DC characters. Besides the series, a spin-off comic run taking place after Season 3 titled “Legion of Bats” teased Harley struggling to accept her role as a hero, while Ivy looked to implement an all-female Legion of Doom. While the officially announced Kite-Man (James Wolk) spin-off, Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! is currently in development.

All three seasons of Harley Quinn, as well as the Valentine's Day Special, are currently available to stream on Max.