While the DC film universe remains chaotic, DC animation continues to fire on all cylinders. This includes Harley Quinn which has been killing it for the last three seasons. It was previously announced that the popular adult animated series would be returning for Season 4 this summer, but now we have an official release date for Harley Quinn’s return. Reported by TVLine, the raunchy and violent series will have its Season 4 premiere on Thursday, July 27. There’s no word how the series will air, but if the past seasons are any indication, Harley Quinn will release weekly new episodes.

When we last left Harley Quinn and her villainous friends, the famous DC anti-hero was exploring her newly branded romantic relationship with Poison Ivy. When the season came to a close Harley joined the Bat-Family while Ivy was going to lead the Legion of Doom. Batgirl now humorously is the head of the Bat-Family as Bruce Wayne ended last season being arrested for tax evasion. When talking about the upcoming season and Harley’s new heroic role in the show with TVLine, showrunner Justin Halpern said, “Things are so binary in the superhero world. Like, there’s a bad guy, there’s a good guy, and the feeling you have to be one of those things. There’s also the idea of, ‘Who creates this sort of bureaucracy within superhero world?’” It also sounds like characters like Batgirl will be getting an expanded role in the new season. “But with Batgirl, we thought there was a lot of stuff to mine in the sense that she is, like, Gen Z and looks at the world a certain way,” Halpern said when contrasting Batgirl and Harley. He would finish by stating:

“Harley is like a millennial who looks at the world a certain way. And without getting into the archetypes where it’s just a very basic, ‘I’m a Millennial! You’re a Gen Z!,’ we liked the idea of [her and Batgirl] having to both work together. Also, the way they look at what’s good and bad, and the way that they talk to one another, felt really fun and interesting to us.”

Harley Quinn is the Queen of Gotham

Whether it be the colorful animation style or the ultraviolet blood soaked nature of the action or the hilarious writing, Harley Quinn has been one of the best shows on television since its debut in 2019. It both lovingly honors the character that Paul Dini and Bruce Timm created for Batman: The Animated Series while also making fun of the larger DCU as a whole. No one is safe from Harley’s hilarious wrath with the references to DC’s history being next to none. Whether it’s James Gunn directing an insensitive film about the Wayne murders or the clever way they make fun of Bane’s voice from The Dark Knight Rises, there’s something for every DC fan to enjoy with this smash happy series. Also, how the series has adapted Harley and Ivy’s friendship turned romance is something that has been handled with great care. Especially with the series' recent amazing holiday special, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. There are a few more shows joining DC’s animated line up in the near future like Harley Quinn’s Kite Man spin-off and the new DCU’s Creature Commandos, but there’s just a zany fun quality to this joyful series that’s going to be hard to top.

Where Can You Stream Harley Quinn?

The first three seasons of Harley Quinn, including the Valentine’s Day special, are streaming on Max now which is also where Season 4 will air. While we wait for Season 4’s first trailer and July to come, you can view the trailer for Harley Quinn’s Valentine’s Day special down below.