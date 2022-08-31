Harley Quinn has been officially renewed for Season 4 on HBO Max ahead of the Season 3 finale. The exciting news comes just as Warner Bros. Discovery restructured its slate of original productions, which led to multiple film projects and TV shows being canceled.

Starring Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley Quinn, the DC adult animated series follows the titular character as she escapes a toxic relationship with The Joker (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and has to figure out who she is on her own. Season 3 is currently exploring the recently forged relationship between Harley and Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell), the cutest couple a raunchy and bloody series could ever feature.

While Harley Quinn remains a critical success after three seasons, fans were concerned about the series’ future due to the HBO Max purge led by Warner Bros. Discovery. Other DC animations, such as Young Justice, were not renewed for following seasons, while brand-new projects such as Batman: Caped Crusader were completely scrapped before they even aired. And with the company completely reorganizing its DC schedule around a 10-year plan, the fate of Harley Quinn was uncertain until now, even after the series' fourth season was registered by Warner Bros. Animation. Fortunately for us all, Harlivy will keep bringing some of DC's most creative storylines ever in the upcoming Season 4.

Image Via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Harley Quinn' Is Letting Poison Ivy Figure Out Who She Is — And That's Awesome

Commenting on the renewal, Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max said:

“[Creators] Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show’s legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators.”

Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation, also added:

“Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out.”

Finally, executive producers Halpern and Schumacker said:

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

Season 3 of Harley Quinn's voice cast also features Tudyk as Clayface, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Ron Funches as King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, and James Adomian as Bane. Furthermore, guest starring this season are Diedrich Bader as Batman, Chris Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, and Harvey Guillén as Nightwing. For Season 4, the series’ recurrent writer Sarah Peters will act as executive producer and showrunner.

New episodes of Harley Quinn come to HBO Max every Thursday. The Season 3 finale is scheduled for September 15. There's no release window for Season 4 yet, but the announcement comes with a new poster celebrating the renewal:

Check out the series Season 3 trailer below.