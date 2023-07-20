Harley Quinn is on her way to create more chaos and mayhem with the impending Season 4. The series has been long anticipated by fans as it’s the most unexpected DC entry in a long time. The stylized adult animation, and jokes, topped with Harley’s unpredictability makes the series a hit among fans and critics alike. To hype the fans further the makers have finally released a new trailer teasing all the fun.

In the meta clip, Harley promises “more drama, more Bane being Bane, and more Harlivy.” Seems like Harley and Ivy are enjoying their relationship the most as the two take on new jobs. Harley tries to bring a “vibe” to the Bat Family and Ivy is hired by Lex. The clip also sees Superman and Wonder Woman in the mix and all over packs a punch with another action-packed season.

What to Expect from Harley Quinn Season 4

The upcoming season will see Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) trying to make it on her own after her breakup with The Joker (Alan Tudyk). Now, with help of Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, she attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom. Nonetheless, an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City. It’ll be interesting to see how Harley’s adventures unfold given other marketing material hints it to be a cosmic ride.

Image via HBO

REALTED: ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

With the past three seasons filled with insane plots, misadventures, and quirks the bar for the upcoming season is very high. The last season saw our titular heroin joining the bat-family run by Batgirl (voiced by Briana Cuoco) after Batman (Diedrich Bader) goes to prison for tax evasion. Then the fans were pleasantly surprised by The Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special that premiered in February this year which saw Harley and Ivy attempting to celebrate a perfect Valentine's Day but things go terribly wrong. With each season, the animated series gets wilder and sexier, and the upcoming season looks to up the ante.

Along with the aforementioned talents, the notable voice cast includes Ron Funches, Alan Tudyk, Giancarlo Esposito, Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Tony Hale and more. The series is developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey alongside executive producers Cuoco, Sam Register, and Sarah Peters.

All seasons of Harley Quinn are currently available to stream on Max. Season 4 drops on July 27. You can check out the new trailer below: