Warner Bros Animation has registered Season 4 of Harley Quinn at the Entertainment Identifier Registry (EIDR), a global database big production companies use to record their upcoming projects. Since there was no official announcement, the registry doesn’t mean Season 4 of Harley Quinn is guaranteed, and Warner Bros. Discovery might just be covering all their legal possibilities. However, since the registry also contains the titles of all 10 episodes of Season 4, there’s some reason to hope.

The EIDR page of Harley Quinn currently contains information about four seasons instead of three. By the registry's metadata, we can track the owner of all season’s registries as Warner Bros Animation, one of the companies of Warner Bros. Discovery. And since EIDR only accepts new registries from identified companies, the chances of the registry being fake is low. Even so, we must not burst the champagne before an official announcement, as Warner Bros. Discovery's current restructuring already butchered down other DC projects, such as the Batgirl film.

According to the new registry, Season 4 of Harley Quinn would have ten episodes, the same number as Season 3. Per EIDR, the titles of all ten episodes, in order, would be: “Gotham's Hottest Hotties,” “B.I.T.C.H.,” “Icons Only,” “Business Conference Without Chlamydia,” “Getting Ice Dick, Don't Wait Up," “Metamorphosis," “Most Culturally Impactful Film Franchise,” “Il Buffone,” “Potato Based Cloning Incident,” and “Killer's Block”. There’s little we can learn from these titles, except there’s probably an ice-based villain featured in Season 4, and the finale will deal with some character not being able to kill other people. Even so, if the current registry is indeed related to renewal news, Season 4 is already written and in development, or Warner Bros Animation wouldn’t have access to the episode titles. And since the episode titles are very specific, they are probably not just placeholders.

Harley Quinn follows the adventures of the titular villain (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) as she gets free from a toxic relationship with The Joker (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and falls in love with her friend Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell). Season 3 voice cast also features Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, Ron Funches as King Shark, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, and James Adomian as Bane. Furthermore, guest starring this season are Diedrich Bader as Batman, Chris Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl, and Harvey Guillén as Nightwing.

New episodes of Harley Quinn come to HBO Max every Thursday. Check out Season 3’s trailer below: