Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Harley Quinn Season 5 Episode 6.

After years of having characters randomly break into song, Harley Quinn’s latest episode comes as close as the show has to delivering a full-blown musical installment, devoting almost half its runtime to a play Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Clayface (Alan Tudyk) put on to warn the people of Metropolis about the threat of alien conqueror Brainiac (Stephen Fry), which is exactly as hilariously cringe-inducing as any longtime fan of the show will expect. But Season 5, Episode 6, “Bottle My Heart” ends in a much more serious fashion with what may be the final scene for one of the series’ original cast members. The episode’s closing moments feature what appears to be the death of Frank the Plant (J.B. Smoove), the sentient Venus flytrap that’s been one of the most amusing members of the show’s supporting cast since Season 1.

What Happens to Frank in 'Harley Quinn' Season 5?