Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Harley Quinn Season 5, Episode 9.

Although Lois Lane (Natalie Morales) and Clark Kent/Superman (James Wolk) have been part of Harley Quinn’s supporting cast since the beginning of the show, they usually haven’t played the most prominent roles in the animated series’ central narratives. The show certainly enjoys giving its comedic takes on and taking joking shots at figures from the larger DC Comics universe, but it understandably focuses mostly on Bruce Wayne/Batman (Diedrich Bader) and the other superheroes and villains from Harley’s (Kaley Cuoco) home of Gotham City.

This has largely continued to be the case in Season 5 despite the show’s move to the Superman franchise’s main city of Metropolis, with Lois and some of the supporting characters from the Superman mythology only receiving very slight increases in screentime even though Harley and company are currently living in their neck of the woods. However, the season’s penultimate episode changes this by giving Lois and her relationship with Clark some well-deserved time in the spotlight, even though Clark himself actually remains offscreen.

Superman and Lois Always Need Each Other